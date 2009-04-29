FBI ARRESTS PANG

What was that about fleeing to China? Guess that was a ruse.



The FBI has arrested The Talented Danny Pang, according to WSJ.

Pang has been taken in in the charge of “structuring”, which just means transfering a large amount of money in small transactions. It’s kind of a BS charge, the type of thing that they get white collar guys on before the have the full case.

When there was talk of Spitzer getting arrested, it was going to be on a structuring charge.

