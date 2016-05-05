FBI arrests man for pouring mouse poison on Whole Foods' buffets

FBI The FBI released these photos of the suspect.

The FBI has arrested a man accused of trying to contaminate food at a Whole Foods in Ann Arbor, Michigan.

The man, whose name has not been released, sprayed a liquid mixture of hand cleaner, water, and Tomcat mouse poison onto produce and prepared-food bars at Whole Foods and two other area grocery stores, Meijer and Plum Market, according to the FBI.

“The suspect stated that he sprayed produce in these stores within the last two weeks,” the FBI said in a statement.

Authorities noted that the suspect has visited several other grocery stores in the past couple of months and they are trying to determine whether additional stores were targeted.

“Investigators are currently coordinating with state of Michigan and Washtenaw County Health Officials to determine the extent of any contamination and the threat to the public,” the FBI said.

The FBI was alerted to the suspect’s activities after a Whole Foods employee witnessed him pouring a liquid onto items at the prepared-food bars.

Whole Foods shut down its food bars afterwards.

“Out of an abundance of caution, all salad and hot food bars were immediately closed down at the store, all food was thrown out and the store team thoroughly cleaned and sanitised all food stations, equipment and serving utensils before restocking with fresh items,” Whole Foods said in a statement. “All surrounding Michigan store locations have been notified of the incident.”

Authorities tracked down the suspect after asking for the public’s help in identifying him.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.