The FBI Just Arrested Two Guys Accused Of Buying Explosives To Use In Ferguson

The FBI arrested two men for allegedly buying explosives intended for upcoming protests in Ferguson, Missouri, reports CBS News.

The two men are allegedly members of the Black Panthers and live in the greater St. Louis area.

Tensions in Ferguson have risen in recent days as the community prepares for a verdict from the grand jury on whether or not officer Darren Wilson will be charged for the killing of Michael Brown, a black teenager who was unarmed at the time.

The two men were arrested in an undercover operation and reportedly intended to use the explosives to buy pipe bombs.

The suspects’ names were not released. Both were arraigned in federal court on Friday.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.