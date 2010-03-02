FBI and HAZMAT Teams Swoop Into IRS Building In Utah

The FBI and hazardous materials crews have been called to an IRS building in Utah.



One person has been removed on a stretcher, according to Breaking News on Twitter. (via HuffingtonPost)

Showers were being used to deal with a “possible chemical situation,” a local ABC affiliate reports.

It’s thought that a white powder was found in the mail at the IRS building in Ogden, which is about 40 miles south of Salt Lake City.

We all remember that just two weeks ago a madman flew a plane into a Texas building housing an IRS office. Is this a second attack?

