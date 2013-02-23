The 12 Most Ridiculous Things FBI Agents Did Recently

Photo: screenshot/J Edgar

The FBI has released disciplinary files from its Office of Professional Responsibility (OPR) showing misconduct by agents over the last two quarters. “We’re hoping (that) getting the message out in the quarterlies is going to teach people, as well as their supervisors… you can’t do this stuff,” FBI assistant director Candice Will told CNN.



The offenses range from bizarre to heinous, so we’ve put together the most ridiculous ones.

