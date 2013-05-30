FBI Agent's Car Stolen With A Rifle And FBI-Emblazoned Vest In The Trunk

AP

An FBI agent’s car was stolen in Queens, N.Y. along with a high-power rifle that was in the trunk, The Wall Street Journal is reporting.



This isn’t the agent’s first brush with auto theft.

That same FBI agent — who hasn’t been named because he works undercover — shot a 24-year-old who was allegedly trying to break into his personal car in July 2012. In March, the agent was cleared of criminal charges for shooting the would-be car thief, the Journal reported.

Officials are particularly worried about a Colt M4 AR-15 rifle and ammunition that’s in an unlocked box in the government-issued car. There’s also a bullet-resistant vest with FBI on it and a raid jacket that also has the agency’s logo.

The agent whose car was stolen works in the cyber division of the FBI and lives in Ozone Park, Queens, where he parked his car, according to the Journal.

