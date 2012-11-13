The FBI Just Raided Paula Broadwell's House!

Photo: @DianneG

FBI spokeswoman Shelley Lynch tells CNN that FBI agents were at the North Carolina home of Paula Broadwell, the biographer and reported mistress of former CIA director David Petraeus. The scandal prompted Petraeus’ resignation.



What were the agents doing at the Broadwell residence?

Well, the FBI has declined to say.

From WCNC:

FBI agents Monday evening entered her family’s Dilworth home and appeared to be searching both floors.

The four or five agents brought cardboard boxes used for carrying papers and were on both floors of the home.

And from the AP:

They walked through the open garage of Broadwell’s house and knocked at a side door before entering the home. One person was taking photographs of the house and its garage as members of the news media watched.

CNN reports that they refused to speak to reporters when asked who they were.

Paula Broadwell, along with her husband and two kids, aren’t at the house. They’ve been in hiding since the news broke last Friday.

The FBI took two computers and half dozen or so evidence boxes from Broadwell’s home, along with “who knows how many photos,” WCNC’s Diane Gallagher reports.

