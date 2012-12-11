The States With The Most Hate Crimes [RANKED]

Hate crimes were down across the country in 2011, according to the annual report from the FBI.



The report identified 6,222 hate crime incidents motivated by bias against a particular race, religion, sexual orientation, ethnicity, or disability in 2011. This shows a slight decrease from 2010, which saw 6,628 incidents, and 2009, which saw 6,604 incidents.

The District of Columbia was relatively the worst state for the second year running, with 13 incidents per 100,000 people in 2011.

Below is breakdown of hate crimes reported in each state, ranked by the rate per 100,000:

Photo: FBI

