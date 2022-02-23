Inside the luxury ‘dream house’ of a YouTube star with 20 million subscribers, featuring miniature Lego rooms and a shower you could ‘run a marathon’ in

- Brian Awadis, known as FaZe Rug on YouTube, uploaded a video showing his new “dream house.”
- The tour displayed all the luxuries inside the house, including a ping-pong room and swimming pool.
- Awadis said he didn’t post the video to brag but to inspire his fans to work hard.
FaZe Clan have posted esports and gaming videos together since 2010, and Awadis is the most followed member of the group, with 20.6 million subscribers.
On January 25, 2022, Awadis tweeted that he had bought a new home and was “excited” to be moving in. He uploaded a video titled, “I Bought My Dream House! (FULL TOUR)” where he showed his fans the inside of the house, on February 20.
Awadis said in the video that buying the house was a “big deal” for him, since he had moved back in with his parents for a while due to stress, as he also explained in a video he posted in November 2020.
Awadis explained in the video that the flooring is made of both wood and tile, saying he loves how “modern” and “aesthetically pleasing” it looks, and that he thinks the bright lighting is going to make him feel “more uplifted throughout the day.”
The wall then opens up to reveal several miniature rooms, complete with Lego figurines and decorations.
He showed viewers that there was a room with a Lego spaceship and a solar system in the wall, a “treasure room” with miniature dollar bills and gold bars, a room with trees and mountains, and a room where a group of Lego figurines were posed over a trough as if they were growing their own plants.
Awadis said the rooms were one of his favorite parts of the house.
The balcony is large enough to fit a sofa and two garden chairs on it, and Awadis said he looks forward to “waking up, grabbing coffee, and starting off a day” by relaxing in front of the view.
Awadis said the shower was so big “you could run a marathon,” and, “there’s lots of room for activities in here.”
Awadis said he added a 77-inch (196cm) TV to the room so he could watch sports games while playing ping-pong, as well as a large-scale painting of NBA star Kobe Bryant who died in 2020. He said it was one of his “favourite piece of art of all time,” which he brought from his last house.
Awadis said he also had a mini-golf course at his old house, but was excited about this one because it included a sand pit, making it feel more like a full-size golf course.
There is a full-sized basketball court as well as a smaller arcade-style basketball game for guests to try out.
Speaking about the level of luxury he is able to live with, Awadis told his viewers, “anytime I make videos like this, guys, it’s never for the intention of bragging.” Rather, he claimed that he wanted to “inspire” his audience to know that if they “put in a lot of work,” they could make their dreams come true.
