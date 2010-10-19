Favre Talks To NFL About Naked Crotch Shots Today

Photo: WCCO – Minneapolis

Today, Vikings QB Brett Favre will talk to the NFL about its investigation into the naked crotch shots he allegedly sent ex-Jets employee Jenn Sterger.But everybody assumes he’ll just pay Sterger to keep quiet and that, thanks to soft-pedaling from the NFL, the whole thing will just go away.



Already, the bigger Brett Favre scandal is that he’s going to selfishly play through an injury and hurt his team in the process.

Wrangler may show fewer Favre commercials than normal for a couple more weeks, but we’re betting everything will be back to normal in no time.

(Of course, there’s always a chance more women speak up, Tiger-style.)

