Favre Denies Sending Crotch Shot Pictures

Photo: AP

Brett Favre admitted leaving voicemail messages on Jenn Sterger’s phone, but denied sending her any explicit photos when he met with the NFL on Tuesday, Fox Sports reports. A Deadspin article earlier this month attached Favre to both the voicemails and the pictures.In the meantime, the NFL’s investigation is still ongoing. They’re awaiting Jenn Sterger‘s cooperation. She has yet to decide whether she’ll meet with league officials.



