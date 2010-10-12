Favre Apologizes To Teammates About Naked Crotch Shots

Retiring was also an emotional experience for Brett Favre

Photo: ap

Brett Favre – who allegedly took pictures of his private parts and sent them to a Jets employee named Jenn Sterger – today apologized to his teammates about the distraction, ESPN reports.ESPN also says Favre promised to play “lights out” tonight.



We’ve reached out to the companies that pay Favre to endorse their products – Wrangler jeans, Remington rifles, and Snapper mowers. Each acknowledged the controversy but declined to comment.

The NFL says its investigating Favre’s crotch shots – and allegations that he made unrequited advances on some of the Jet’s other employees.

Meet Jenn Sterger, the Jets employee Brett Favre allegedly sent naked pictures of himself to >>

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.