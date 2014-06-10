Here Are The Favourites To Score The Most Goals In The World Cup

Lionel Messi of Argentina is the betting favourite for top goalscorer at the World Cup in Brazil according to odds at Bovada.lv.

Messi is followed by his Barcelona teammate Neymar (Brazil) and Cristiano Ronaldo (Portugal) who plays professionally for Barcelona’s top rival, Real Madrid, in Spain’s La Liga.

Here are the odds for the top 20 players:

Lionel Messi (Argentina) — 7/1 Neymar (Brazil) — 10/1 Cristiano Ronaldo (Portugal) — 12/1 Sergio Aguero (Argentina) — 14/1 Luis Suarez (Uruguay) — 18/1 Gonzalo Higuain (Argentina) — 20/1 Romelu Lukaku (Belgium) — 22/1 Fred (Brazil) — 25/1 Karim Benzema (France) — 25/1 Robin Van Persie (Netherlands) — 25/1 Thomas Muller (Germany) — 25/1 Diego Costa (Spain) — 28/1 Edinson Cavani (Uruguay) — 33/1 Hulk (Brazil) — 33/1 Mario Balotelli (Italy) — 33/1 Miroslav Klose (Germany) — 33/1 Fernando Torres (Spain) — 40/1 Jo (Brazil) — 40/1 Olivier Giroud (France) — 40/1 Wayne Rooney (England) — 40/1

To be the top goalscorer at the World Cup, a player must not only be great, but it helps if he plays for a team that is expected to go deep into the tournament.

Brazil and Argentina are the two top favourites to win the Tournament. The two favourites to be the top goalscorer are from those countries as well as five of the top eight favourites.

That is also why there are no Americans in the top 40.

Clint Dempsey and Jozy Altidore are both 150/1 to be the top goalscorer in the tournament.

