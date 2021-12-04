I’m an Ivy League college student who sucks at cooking. Here are 13 things I always buy at Trader Joe’s.
Brittany Menjivar
Dec. 4, 2021, 2:28 PM
I buy a lot of meals and snacks at Trader Joe’s. Brittany Menjivar
I’m a 22-year-old undergrad student at Yale University, and I
shop at Trader Joe’s for easy meals.
I always pick up oatmeal, crumpets, Clif Bars, and plantain chips for breakfast and snacks.
Some of my favorite entrées are lentil-vegetable soup, bao pork buns, and channa masala.
The apples-and-cinnamon oatmeal is a yummy way to start the day.
Trader Joe’s apple-and-cinnamon instant oatmeal. Brittany Menjivar
Trader Joe’s instant
oatmeal
is quick and microwavable, and the apple-to-oat ratio is just right.
I like to add a drop of vanilla extract for flavor, but it’s scrumptious on its own as well.
Each box contains 10 packets and costs $US2.49 ($AU4).
The British-style crumpets are splendid.
Trader Joe’s British-style crumpets. Brittany Menjivar
The spongy, light bread is another great breakfast food.
Try a crumpet with preserves or jam for a sweet treat, or eat it plain for a more savory taste.
Each package comes with six crumpets and costs $US2.99 ($AU4).
I never pass up the frozen mini samosas.
Trader Joe’s mini vegetable samosas. Brittany Menjivar
There are two ways to cook the
Trader Joe’s frozen dish
. You can lay the samosas on a baking sheet and heat them in the oven for 15 minutes — a process simple enough for even kitchen-challenged individuals like myself — or you can warm them up in the microwave.
They come in vegetable and chicken varieties, and they’re small and easy to munch on as a snack or part of a meal.
Each box costs $US3.49 ($AU5).
The organic lentil-vegetable soup is a tasty lunch option.
Trader Joe’s lentil-vegetable soup. Brittany Menjivar
Protein-heavy lentils, carrots, and celery make Trader Joe’s
lentil-vegetable soup
rich in nutrients.
Each box costs $US1 ($AU1).99 ($AU3), and it’s also vegan-friendly.
The cha siu bao pork buns are one of my go-tos.
Trader Joe’s cha siu bao pork buns. Brittany Menjivar
All you have to do is lay a moist paper towel over Trader Joe’s pork bao buns and heat them up in the microwave for two minutes.
They’re small but filling, and I always have leftovers.
Each pack comes with four buns and costs $US3.49 ($AU5).
The balsamic vinegar-and-rosemary chicken is the star of any dish.
Trader Joe’s balsamic vinegar-and-rosemary chicken. Brittany Menjivar
Trader Joe’s
precooked chicken
is a godsend. Judging by taste alone, you’d never know it wasn’t homemade.
I like to cut it up and put it in a baguette for a flavorful sandwich or pair it with rice and vegetables for a hearty dinner.
Each package contains four servings and costs $US6.49 ($AU9).
The fiery chicken curry is the perfect frozen meal.
Trader Joe’s fiery chicken curry. Brittany Menjivar
Trader Joe’s
fiery chicken curry packs a punch.
Paired with flavorful turmeric rice, it’ll fill you up in no time.
Each one-serving package costs $US3.79 ($AU5).
The channa masala is another five-star frozen entrée.
Trader Joe’s channa masala. Brittany Menjivar
If you’re vegetarian — or looking to cut down on your meat consumption —
Trader Joe’s
frozen channa masala is the meal for you.
Preparing it is simple. Just pop it in the microwave, heat for four minutes, and enjoy the blend of chickpeas and spices.
Each $US2.49 ($AU4) package contains two servings, so you can save some for the next day.
I tell all my friends about the Lightlife smart dogs.
Lightlife vegan smart dogs at Trader Joe’s. Brittany Menjivar
My roommate picked up the Lightlife smart dogs when Trader Joe’s was out of standard hot dogs one fateful day, and I fell in love with them instantly.
Stick one in a bun and dress it up with your favorite toppings, and you’ll have a delicacy just as good as anything you could get at the ballpark.
Each pack contains eight
plant-based dogs and costs $US2.99 ($AU4).
The broccoli florets are a great side.
Trader Joe’s frozen broccoli florets. Brittany Menjivar
Trader Joe’s offers a variety of
frozen vegetables
that go well with any meal, including these broccoli florets.
They’re easy to prepare. Just pour some into a container with 1/4 cup of water and heat in the microwave for five to seven minutes.
Each bag contains five servings and costs $US1 ($AU1).69 ($AU2).
I always buy my Clif Bars at Trader Joe’s.
Clif Bars at Trader Joe’s. Brittany Menjivar
At my local drugstore,
Clif Bars
can be pretty pricey, but they’re less than $US1 ($AU1) at Trader Joe’s.
I rarely leave the house without sticking one in my bag in case I get hungry on the go.
Each bar costs $US0.99 ($AU1).
The sweet plantain chips are a crunchy delight.
Trader Joe’s sweet plantain chips. Brittany Menjivar
Trader Joe’s sweet plantain chips are a
fun snack
.
They’re sweet enough to satisfy your cravings for sugary treats. Plus they come in a big bag, so you’ll have enough to last multiple snack sessions.
Each bag costs $US1 ($AU1).99 ($AU3).
Trader Joe’s French macarons are heavenly.
Trader Joe’s French macarons. Brittany Menjivar
The packs of
macarons
at Trader Joe’s come in chocolate and vanilla.
They’re just as good as a dessert from a cafe, and they’re low in fat, too.
Each box contains 12 macarons and costs $US4.99 ($AU7).