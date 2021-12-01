I’ve shopped at Costco since I was 5 years old. Here’s what I’m still buying over 25 years later.

- I’m a 30-year-old NYC native, and I’ve been shopping at Costco with my mom since 1996.
- Some of my favorite products include salmon burgers, almond flour, and bakery cake.
- In addition to food, I also stock up on bedding, clothing, and flowers at the bulk-goods store.
For $US14.99 ($AU21) you can have a takeout-style meal with no extra delivery fees or waiting.
It comes completely cooked in two separate plastic bags so you can use just as much as you need to for a specific meal. And it’s so simple to reheat.
I love adding my favorite spices or some green veggies, but it tastes amazing right out of the package, too. I serve this with a side of white basmati rice.
Each 36-ounce (1,020.58g) pack can easily feed two to four people.
These patties can be grilled or cooked like a regular burger and taste delicious right out of the bag. I love to put it on a sesame-seed bun and top it with a fried egg for a quick breakfast sandwich.
They can also be diced with a fork or spatula in a warm pan for an instant ground salmon to add to veggie dishes or fish tacos.
They’re gluten-free and made with very basic ingredients, like salt and white pepper for a little flavor.
Each bag contains 12 ready-made burgers for $US18.99 ($AU27).
I haven’t used a different brand of toilet paper in my house in 25 years.
The store sometimes limits the number of packs you can purchase to one per household. If you’re interested in trying it out, be sure to go early before supplies run low.
Each package has 30 rolls for $US16.99 ($AU24).
We’ve made breads, cakes, empanadas, pizzas, pie crusts, cookies, and tortillas with this as the base ingredient.
It lasts for months. Once opened, we store it in the refrigerator to prolong optimal freshness.
The 3-pound (1kg) bag costs $US11.99 ($AU17).
Its beautiful texture reminds me of a perfect blend of creamy and crunchy peanut butter.
At Costco, you can get a 27-ounce (765.44g) jar for $US5.99 ($AU8), and the only ingredient is roasted almonds.
Luckily, Costco sells a 1 1/2-pound bag of roasted macadamia nuts for $US18.99 ($AU27).
They taste delicious and they’re not as hard on the teeth as other crunchier nuts.
I add them to my homemade trail mix with sprouted organic pumpkin seeds and roasted almonds (which I also buy from Costco). They also pair excellently with chocolate and are so delicious in any homemade dessert, like chocolate cookies.
We usually cut and slice the meat into cube-sized pieces to be frozen for multiple future meals. Once cut up, we easily get five to eight meals for two out of it.
It freezes wonderfully, and when thawed, seasoned, and cooked, it still tastes super fresh.
The lamb goes for $US7.99 ($AU11) a pound.
I find it hard to eat other pumpkin pies after having this one. The crust is my favorite part because it’s a perfect blend of thick and flaky.
The ingredients aren’t necessarily part of our normal clean-eating lifestyle, but we like to splurge once a holiday season.
The seasonal item runs through the end of December and is $US6.99 ($AU10).
The delicious 10-inch (25cm) (25cm) mousse cakes recently made their debut to adjust to the demand of people throwing smaller get-togethers (where they don’t need a sheet cake that serves 48).
For $US12.99 ($AU18), the round cakes come in plain and pre-decorated varieties in either vanilla or chocolate mousse.
Pro tip: If you need a name or phrase put on the cake, just bring it to one of the bakery workers and they’ll usually add some simple writing free of charge.
It makes excellent old-fashioned burgers, lasagna, or tacos. It’s also great as a protein addition to a hearty and filling salad bowl.
The meat quality is excellent and it crumbles well without getting too mushy.
It freezes pretty well right in the packaging it comes in. Just thaw it in the bottom of your refrigerator for a few hours or overnight before you want to use it.
Costco sells 4 pounds (2kg) of ground beef for $US19.99 ($AU28).
On super hot days, I love plopping a few of them into some seltzer or sparkling water in place of ice cubes for an instantly beautiful and refreshing summer drink.
For $US7.99 ($AU11) a bag, they’re also an excellent smoothie ingredient.
Whenever I’m in the mood to crunch on something, instead of running for a bag of chips, I can easily take some from the freezer and lightly steam them until they’re hot and crisp. I just sprinkle my favorite seasoning powders like garlic or curry and add some ghee, butter, sesame oil, or olive oil.
The store sells 5-pound (2kg) bags for $US6.79 ($AU9).
I’ve made Brazilian-style bread bites, homemade gluten-free pizza, stuffed sweet peppers, omelets, and so much more with it.
But of all the dishes it can go in, a traditional lasagna paired with the organic ground beef from Costco is our all-time favorite.
You can get a ton of use out of the two-pack of 2 1/2-pound bags for $US11.99 ($AU17).
These sheets are amazingly light yet stretchy and durable enough to last for years. They’re cool to the touch so you can transition from season to season and not worry about getting too hot in the summer.
Each set comes with a fitted sheet, a flat sheet, and four pillowcases. There’s usually a selection of at least four patterns to choose from. The patterns vary slightly at different times, but the sheets are available all year round.
The queen set is normally $US14.99 ($AU21) and the king is $US19.99 ($AU28).
The blankets have the same luxurious quality feel as the sheet sets, and it’s really like you’re getting two because there are completely different patterns on each side.
At $US18.99 ($AU27), the price is also rare in the world of quality bedding. They’re even usually discounted when certain pattern inventory runs low.
They wash very well and maintain their beautiful colors for years. The colors vary but are usually a blend of whites, blues, pinks, grays, and blacks.
The eight-packs come in sizes S, M, L, and XL for $US13.99 ($AU20).
They’re made from just five ingredients, including rice, green peas, black beans, and a mild preservative for freshness. And there aren’t any ingredients that I can’t pronounce.
Each bag costs $US6.99 ($AU10).
They’ve been great for our little dogs over the years. But they can also be used for baby needs or any time you want to prevent unwanted spills.
I’ve used them when painting DIY projects to prevent splashes.
Each box has two individual packs of 50 pads (100 pads total) for $US14.99 ($AU21).
They can easily store baked goods like cookies or brownies, fresh veggies, or frozen meats and meals. Plus, there’s an area where you can label each bag for easy organization.
I also use them to store household items or pack travel snacks since they’re much more durable than the non-freezer version.
The four-packs come in gallon and quart sizes for $US14.99 ($AU21) and $US13.99 ($AU20). They typically go on sale for $US3.50 ($AU5) off the regular price a few times a year.
The bouquets, which range from $US9.99 ($AU14) to $US18.99 ($AU27), are always available in a plethora of colors including reds, pinks, oranges, and whites. During special seasons, like Valentine’s Day and Mother’s Day, there are also bigger bouquets in glass vases that range from $US20 ($AU28) to $US50 ($AU70).
The roses are typically Rainforest Alliance Certified, and I’ve had many bouquets last for about two weeks.
Garden bouquets with different flowers are also available for $US9.99 ($AU14).