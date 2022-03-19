I’ve visited almost every Disney World resort with my kids. Here are 15 things we always do at the parks.

We like to stay at a resort that offers extra hours at the parks.

I’ve stayed at nearly every Disney World hotel with my kids. Because of my job as a travel writer, our unique adventures have involved splitting our stays between as many as 10 different hotels in a 10-day period on a bare-bones budget

Staying at an early entry resort has always been one of our best strategies for ensuring a great Disney World experience, especially because we’re early risers.

Disney changed its extended-hours programs in 2021, but early entry remains, and it’s a great way to maximize your vacation investment. The current program allows select hotel guests 30-minute advance access to all four Disney World theme parks.

Participating properties include all the on-property Disney resorts, Walt Disney World Swan & Dolphin, Four Seasons Resort Orlando, Waldorf Astoria Orlando, Signia by Hilton Orlando Bonnet Creek, and the Disney Springs-area hotels.