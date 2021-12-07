I’ve had a Disney World annual pass for nearly 25 years. Here are 13 things I do every time I visit.

- I’ve had a Disney World annual pass since I was 3, and now I visit the parks at least twice a month.
- I use a countdown clock to secure boarding groups for new rides like Remy’s Ratatouille Adventure.
- I never park at Magic Kingdom, instead, I take other forms of transportation to get to the park.
This is usually done in front of one of the park icons like Cinderella Castle at Magic Kingdom or Spaceship Earth at Epcot.
I never used to do this. But then I’d return home, scroll through my photos, and realize I didn’t capture any with the family members and friends who make these treasured memories so special.
Now it’s something I plan for each trip.
Most people will order and wait to tap the “I’m here” button until they’re actually at the entrance of a restaurant, but I hit that button when I’m about five minutes away.
This is a major time-saver — by the time I arrive at the restaurant, my order is ready to be picked up and enjoyed. It works best at really busy spots, like Docking Bay 7 Food and Cargo inside Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge.
If I’m ordering food from my hotel, I hit the “I’m here” button just before I leave my room so my meal is ready when I arrive at the resort restaurant.
The locations that take annual-pass discounts are always changing, and I can never keep up, so I always ask about discounts when I’m checking out.
Depending on where I am, discounts can be as large as 20%, which can save me a ton over time.
This adds at least an extra 30 minutes to an hour to your travel time and takes away from valuable park time.
Instead, I usually do one of the following: take the bus from my Disney hotel; make a dining reservation at one of the Magic Kingdom resorts, eat there, and ride a smaller resort boat over; or stay at Disney’s Contemporary Resort so I can walk to the park.
I try not to mobile order here because Dole Whip melts super quickly, but when the line is excessively long it’s inevitable. When I don’t have to mobile order, I always ask the employees about new flavors or swirl combos that might be available.
One of my newest favorites is the pineapple Dole Whip swirled with coconut soft serve for tasty piña-colada vibes.
First, I figure out who’s going to be in my group one hour before the queue system opens at 7 a.m. This makes sure that everyone is accounted for ahead of time.
Then I use a countdown clock on my watch or someone else’s phone to smash the “Join Virtual Queue” button at exactly 7 a.m. This method also works at the 1 p.m. drop if you missed out on getting something in the morning.
Note that Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance isn’t currently using a boarding-group system, but it could return on very busy days.
The show Bob puts on every night in the River Roost Lounge is filled with interactive moments where guests are invited up on stage, all the dads in the room perform in a kick line, and kids young and old are encouraged to dance and sing along to some classic Disney and non-Disney songs.
The best part of the show is just before everything kicks off. Bob makes his way to every table in the lounge to meet everyone and personally thank them for coming. If you let Bob know you’re celebrating something, like a birthday or anniversary, he might even give you a shout-out during the show.
The restaurant is known for its extensive list of wines, which are all available by the ounce, glass, or bottle.
The food menu is equally as impressive, with dishes like crispy mac-and-cheese bites, large cheese and charcuterie boards, and mouthwatering whole-grilled Greek sea bass that’s filleted table-side.
If you’re lucky, you’ll encounter the restaurant’s namesake master sommelier George Miliotes, who often interacts with diners and answers their questions about wine — without a hint of pretentiousness.
If you’re like me and hate waiting around in lines, you’re going to want to get in line for Flight of Passage just before the park closes.
The wait time might still be listed at 60 minutes if it hasn’t been updated, but the actual wait is typically 30 minutes or less.
The show currently takes place outside at the America Gardens Theater. But my favorite spot to enjoy it was inside the American Adventure Rotunda (where it used to be held). I’d sit on the cold tile floors to cool off and take in the sights and sounds of the show.
After the “Voices of Liberty” performance, I generally like to watch the “American Adventure” show located in the rotunda.
Anytime I’m there and see that Tower of Terror has a 13-minute wait on the My Disney Experience app, I’m making my way to the ride.
When the attraction has a 13-minute wait, that often really means there’s no wait at all and you can just walk right onto the elevators.
This same 13-minute rule also applies at Haunted Mansion at Magic Kingdom.
Sometimes this is a Mickey-shaped marshmallow treat or piece of fudge, other times it’s a cookie or presliced caramel apple.
While I explore all of my options, I like to watch the candy makers at work.
One of the easiest ways to recognize them is through a cast compliment. Each day as I leave the parks, I stop in at guest services and ask for a cast-compliment card or have someone at the desk help me fill one out virtually.
These cards are just one way to show appreciation to a cast member, whether you had a meaningful conversation with them, something went wrong and they made it right, or they just did something that made you smile.
To remember where I had these meaningful interactions, I make a note on my phone of the person’s name, location, and about what time it took place.
After you’ve filled out the card, the employee will be recognized by their management team and the card goes into their personal file.