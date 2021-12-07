I’ve had a Disney World annual pass for nearly 25 years. Here are 13 things I do every time I visit.

I always take a selfie with the family or friends who are visiting the parks with me.

The first thing I always do when I get to the parks is take a selfie with my group for the day.

This is usually done in front of one of the park icons like Cinderella Castle at Magic Kingdom or Spaceship Earth at Epcot.

I never used to do this. But then I’d return home, scroll through my photos, and realize I didn’t capture any with the family members and friends who make these treasured memories so special.

Now it’s something I plan for each trip.