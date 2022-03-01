I worked at Disney World for 2 years. Here are 6 things I always do at the parks every spring.

I love visiting Disney World in the spring. Kayleigh Price

I worked at Disney World for 2 years, and I have a lot of fun visiting the parks in the spring.

Epcot’s Festival of the Arts and Flower and Garden Festival are both must-dos.

I like to hit the water parks and mini-golf course before the summer crowds flock in.

Spring is such a lovely time to visit the Disney parks.

The weather is usually beautiful in Florida because it’s not ungodly humid and hot yet. And aside from a few weeks of spring break, it’s also considered a “slower” season in terms of crowds.

Read on to find out everything I do at Disney World in the spring.

Spring is the perfect time to check out Typhoon Lagoon water park

Disney World has two water parks. Kayleigh Price

Typhoon Lagoon is my favorite water park at Disney — I always have the best time there.

Spring is the best time to go because it’s usually pretty warm, but the summer crowds haven’t blown in yet, so the wait times are shorter.

The water park is home to the biggest wave pool I’ve ever been in, and I could spend my entire day there. But it also has a wide variety of tube slides, body slides, family raft rides, and a lazy river.

Mini golf is the perfect spring activity if you’re taking a break from the parks

Disney’s Fantasia Gardens mini-golf course is open year-round, but I really enjoy going in the spring.

I think spring brings the perfect weather to Florida, but since it’s not usually too crowded, you can leisurely play your 18 holes.

It’s also pretty affordable at $14 for adults and $12 for kids, so it’s a nice option if you’re looking for a morning, afternoon, or evening away from the theme parks.

Festival of the Arts is my favorite of all the annual Epcot events

Festival of the Arts is my absolute favorite. Kayleigh Price

In Florida, February is considered spring, and each year, I like to kick off the season at Epcot’s Festival of the Arts.

Similar to the other festivals, there are food booths sprinkled throughout the World Showcase.

The deconstructed french-onion soup. Kayleigh Price

My favorite is the Deconstructed booth, which offers artfully plated dishes separated into their individual components. This year, I tried the deconstructed french-onion soup.

The festival also includes art booths showing off sculptures, prints, chalk drawings, paintings, clothes, and more. Depending on the day, you can even chat with the artists at their booth as they create their masterpieces.

I always stop by to paint a few squares of the mural. Kayleigh Price

If you’re in the artistic mood, you can take an animation class at the American pavilion, where you learn how to draw beloved Disney characters. There’s also a massive paint-by-numbers mural in Future World that you can work on.

The Disney on Broadway Concert Series is not to be missed

With Festival of the Arts comes the Disney on Broadway concert series showcasing Broadway stars signing different songs from popular Disney musicals.

Performances include numbers from classic shows, like “Aladdin,” “Frozen,” and “The Lion King,” as well as more unique offerings, such as “Newsies.”

The Flower and Garden Festival is the embodiment of springtime at Disney

The festival is full of gorgeous flowers and topiaries. Kayleigh Price

Epcot’s annual Flower and Garden Festival runs from March into the summer months. It’s similar to the Food and Wine Festival in the fall, but with a springy, floral twist.

I love spotting my favorite characters around the park. Kayleigh Price

There are beautiful topiaries of different Disney characters everywhere, and it’s such a blast going through the World Showcase trying to find them all. Disney also outdoes itself every year with the colorful flowers sprinkled throughout the park.

The violet lemonade is delicious. Kayleigh Price

There are different stands all over the country pavilions with amazing food and drinks to try, too. My favorites that seem to return every year are the street corn and the refreshing violet lemonade.

The springtime festival also brings musical acts to the park in the Garden Rocks concert series

As part of the Flower and Garden Festival every year, Epcot also hosts the Garden Rocks concert series in the American pavilion.

When I lived in Orlando, it gave me a reason to go to Epcot all the time. These concerts are included with park admission, so it feels like such a bonus.

Some of the past bands/artists include Simple Plan, Smash Mouth, and Plain White T’s. But the lineup is different every year.