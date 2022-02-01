My husband and I live 15 minutes from Disney World. Here are 7 things we do every time we visit.

- My husband and I purposefully moved 15 minutes away from Disney World so we could go weekly.
- We like to get in line for popular rides at the end of the night when the wait times are shorter.
- Epcot is a great place to try new food, and the parks provide ample space to take long walks.
There’s always something new to try. We’re big foodies, so venturing to Epcot for some snacks is the serotonin boost that totally changes our week.
It’s easy to go overboard with all the options at these festivals, so our biggest tip is to load a Disney gift card when you arrive at the park. Once it runs out, you’re done for the night.
When you need a break during your park day, you can easily leave Epcot through the World Showcase exit and grab a snack at the BoardWalk Inn or the Beach Club.
The Beach Club has an awesome spot called Beaches and Cream that offers humongous sundaes.
To avoid wasting time in long lines, we wait until the end of the night. This is even more effective if you get in line during the nighttime shows, when wait times drop very low.
Of course, this will stop you from seeing the beautiful fireworks, but if you visit Disney often or the rides are your priority, this is a great time-saver.
Believe it or not, Disney has been a big part of that.
We go there to get our steps in. It’s important to wear comfortable shoes because you can easily get over 15,000 steps by looping a park twice.
Sometimes we head to the parks just to walk around, and some of the resorts even have special walking trails. It’s a really fun way to exercise.
I’m not sure if it’s the blend, the ambiance, or a bit of both, but it just tastes better at the park. It’s always our first stop at Magic Kingdom.
Every park has a Starbucks location, but they have unique names that fit the theme of the park (like Main Street Bakery). If you can’t find it, ask a park employee to point you in the right direction.
The shopping, entertainment, and dining district is amazing and Gideon’s Bakehouse has the best cookies I’ve ever eaten. It tends to have a very long wait, but there’s a virtual queue you can join as you shop around.
Make sure to try the chocolate-chip cookie, but my personal favorite is the pistachio-toffee cookie.
Another fun spot is Jock Lindsey’s Hangar Bar. The Indiana Jones-themed establishment has incredible decor and drinks.
Lots of people can’t visit the parks as often as we do, so when my husband and I go, we focus some time on creating content to share with people online.
We post photos and videos on Instagram and TikTok so other Disney fans can get inspiration, check out what’s new, and experience the magic wherever they are.