My husband and I live 15 minutes from Disney World. Here are 7 things we do every time we visit.

The food booths at Epcot’s festivals allow us to try unique refreshments every visit.

It seems like Epcot always has some kind of festival going on. Instead of eating at the park’s restaurants, we love to explore the unique festival food booths — where you can try a bunch of things for a much lower price.

There’s always something new to try. We’re big foodies, so venturing to Epcot for some snacks is the serotonin boost that totally changes our week.

It’s easy to go overboard with all the options at these festivals, so our biggest tip is to load a Disney gift card when you arrive at the park. Once it runs out, you’re done for the night.