MAPS: The Favourite Thanksgiving Dishes In Each State

Thanksgiving is a pretty tradition-bound meal in the United States, but that doesn’t mean there isn’t some room for regional variation.

The Economist’s Graphic Detail blog pointed out an excellent series of maps based on page view data for Thanksgiving-related recipes on All Recipes that breaks down the various parts of the meal state by state.

We’ve broken out the dishes that connect us, or can spark inter-family disputes.

Pie divides us:

Tableau Software

But everyone is united in their love for cranberry sauce:

The battle over brining turkeys is a national affair:

Tableau Software

Stuffing has some strong regional differences, and cornbread reigns supreme in the South:

Only a few holdouts deny that green bean casserole is the best side dish:

Find the full series of maps here

