This tattoo artist inks all the hottest celebrities -- for $350 an hour

Bang Bang Tattoos in New York City is where the hottest celebrities go to get their body ink.

The parlor is named after its owner, Keith “Bang Bang” McCurdy. McCurdy tattooed Rihanna when she was still a teenager, and is now the most sought after tattoo artist among celebs.

He’s inked Lebron James, Miley Cyrus, Katy Perry, Selena Gomez, and Kylie Jenner, and even tattooed Justin Bieber in the singer’s private jet.

McCurdy is now releasing a book about his life, which follows him from Delaware public housing projects to the top of the tattoo world.

The book hit shelves on November 17th.

Story and editing by Jeremy Dreyfuss

