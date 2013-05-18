Here's The Top Stock Held By Each Of The 50 Biggest Hedge Funds

The analysts at FactSet recently went through the filings of the 50 biggest hedge funds to see what moves they were making in the stocks market.



“The 50 largest hedge funds increased their equity exposure by over 5% in Q1 2013,” said FactSet’s Michael Amenta. “

“This quarter, Boeing Co. was the favourite allocation of the funds,” he added. “The stock experienced $1.6 billion in inflows, which amounted to nearly 250% of its Q4 value in the funds’ aggregate portfolio. Boeing’s shares are up 28.2% year-to-date (“YTD”), compared to 15.7% for the S&P 500.”

However, Boeing was not the top holding of any of the top 50 funds.

