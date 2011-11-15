Members of Congress Are Amazing Investors -- Now Here Are Their favourite Stocks

Photo: AP
Now that 60 Minutes has done a report on Congressional Insider Trading, the whole country is buzzing about their financial holdings.In June The House of Representatives released their annual financial disclosure forms, so we did a piece on the stocks that appear most often in the portfolios of the richest members.
First we used OpenSecret.org’s list to pinpoint who was wealthiest, and then we combed through their disclosure forms to look for repeats.
What we found out, is that members are in love with some American classics, and some more modern brands as well.
12-month performance: Down 2.33%
Notable holders:
- *Rodney Frelinhausen (R-NJ)
- **Michael McCaul (R-TX)
*In 2010, Roll Call ranked Frelinhausen the 5th richest member of Congress, worth an estimated $73.75 million.
**In 2010 Roll Call ranked McCaul the 5th richest member of Congress, worth an estimated $73.75 million.
Source: U.S. House of Representatives Financial disclosure forms released June 2011, and also, OpenSecrets.org.
12-month performance: Up 21.83%
Notable holders:
- *Carolyn Maloney (D-NY)
- Michael McCaul (R-TX)
*In 2010, Roll Call ranked Maloney the 27th richest member of Congress, worth an estimated $9.3 million.
Source: U.S. House of Representatives Financial disclosure forms released June 2011, and also, OpenSecrets.org.
12-month performance: Up 17.59%
Notable holders:
- *Nancy Pelosi (D-CA)
*In 2010 Roll Call ranked Pelosi the 13th richest member of Congress, worth an estimated $21.74 million.
12-month performance: Down 2.3%
Notable Holders:
- *Jane Harman (D-CA)
*In 2010 Roll Call ranked Harman the 3rd richest member of Congress, worth an estimated $152.62 million.
Source: U.S. House of Representatives Financial disclosure forms released June 2011, and also, OpenSecrets.org.
12-month performance: Down 2.97%
Notable holders:
- Nancy Pelosi (D-CA)
- Jim Inhofe (R-OK)
Source: U.S. House of Representatives Financial disclosure forms released June 2011, and also, OpenSecrets.org.
12-month performance: Up 11.9%
Notable holders:
- *Tom Price (R-GA)
*In 2010, Roll Call ranked Price the 30th richest member of Congress, worth an estimated $8.51 million.
Source: U.S. House of Representatives Financial disclosure forms released June 2011, and also, OpenSecrets.org.
12-month performance: Down 0.05%
Notable holders:
- Jane Harmon (D-CA)
- *John Kerry (D-MA)
*In 2010 Roll Call ranked Kerry the richest member of Congress, worth an estimated $188.37 million.
Source: U.S. House of Representatives Financial disclosure forms released June 2011, and also, OpenSecrets.org.
12-month performance: Up 31.5%
Notable holders:
- Ted Kauffman (D-DE)
- John Boehner (R-OH)
- Paul Ryan (R-OH)
- John Kerry (D-MA)
- *Tom Harkin (D-IA)
- Carolyn Maloney (D-NY)
*In 2010 Roll Call ranked Harkin the 25th richest member of Congress, worth an estimated $10.45 million.
Source: U.S. House of Representatives Financial disclosure forms released June 2011, and also, OpenSecrets.org.
12-month performance: Up 4.41%
Notable holders:
- John Boehner (R-OH)
- *Ted Kauffman (D-DE)
- Paul Ryan (R-WI)
*In 2010 Roll Call ranked Kauffman the 31st richest member of Congress, worth an estimated $8.48 million.
Source: U.S. House of Representatives Financial disclosure forms released June 2011, and also, OpenSecrets.org.
12-month performance: Down 27.12%
Notable holders:
- John Kerry (D-MA)
- Michael McCaul (R-TX)
Source: U.S. House of Representatives Financial disclosure forms released June 2011, and also, OpenSecrets.org.
12-month performance: Down 0.1%
Notable holders:
- Carolyn Maloney (D-NY)
- John Kerry (D-NY)
- Michael McCaul (R-TX)
- Jane Hamon (D-CA)
Source: U.S. House of Representatives Financial disclosure forms released June 2011, and also, OpenSecrets.org.
12-month performance: Down 35.27%
Notable holders:
- Anthony Weiner (D-NY)
- Nancy Pelosi (D-CA)
- John Boehner (R-OH)
- Paul Ryan (R-WI)
- John Kerry (D-MA)
- Rodney Frelinghuysen (R-NJ)
- Nita Lowey (D-NY)
- Jim Inhofe (R-OK)
- Thomas Harkin (D-IA)
Source: U.S. House of Representatives Financial disclosure forms released June 2011, and also, OpenSecrets.org.
12-month performance: Up 30.75%
Notable holders:
- *Nita Lowey (D-NY)
- Carolyn Maloney (D-NY)
- John Boehner (R-OH)
- Eric Cantor (R-VA)
- Tom Price (R-GA)
- Rodney Frelinghuysen (R-NJ)
*In 2010, Roll Call ranked Lowey the 20th richest member of Congress, worth an estimated $14.9 million.
Source: U.S. House of Representatives Financial disclosure forms released June 2011, and also, OpenSecrets.org.
12-month performance: Down 8.62%
Notable holders:
- John Boehner (R-OH)
- Nancy Pelosi (D-CA)
- *Olympia Snowe (R-MN)
- Jim Inhofe (R-OK)
- Carolyn Maloney (D-NY)
- Nita Lowey (D-NY)
- Rodney Frelinghuysen (R-NJ)
*In 2010, Roll Call ranked Snowe the 21st richest member of Congress, worth an estimated $12.54 million.
Source: U.S. House of Representatives Financial disclosure forms released June 2011, and also, OpenSecrets.org.
12-month performance: Up 16.21%
Notable holders:
- Eric Cantor (R-VA)
- John Kerry (D-MA)
- Paul Ryan (R-WI)
- Michael McCaul (R-TX)
- Rodney Frelinghuysen (R-NJ)
- Carolyn Maloney (D-NY)
- Jim Inhofe (R-OH)
- Ted Kauffman (D-DE)
Source: U.S. House of Representatives Financial disclosure forms released June 2011, and also, OpenSecrets.org.
