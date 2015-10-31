20 classic movies that will make you feel old when you realise they came out 20 years ago

From Pixar’s first feature film to the origins of “Bye Felicia,” 1995 was a memorable year at the movies.

“Clueless” defined a generation, Pierce Brosnan debuted as James Bond, and a film about a beloved pig was nominated for Best Picture.

So now, we’re looking back at films you won’t believe are celebrating their 20th anniversary this year:

Apollo 13 Universal/Apollo 13 via MovieClips Ron Howard's depiction of the 1970 aborted Apollo 13 moon landing mission was nominated for nine Academy Awards. The film features Tom Hanks, Kevin Bacon, Bill Paxton, and Gary Sinise as the astronauts trying to make a safe return from space. GoldenEye United Artists/screenshot This film marks Pierce Brosnan's Bond debut and is the 17th film in the franchise, taking place post-Cold War. Judi Dench portrayed M in the film, making 'GoldenEye' the first Bond film in which M was played by a woman. This year's 'Spectre' will be the first time she hasn't reprised the role in a Bond film. The film was also made into a 1997 video game for the Nintendo 64, titled 'GoldenEye 007.' Toy Story Disney / Pixar Pixar revolutionised the animated film industry with its first feature-length computer-animated film In a world where toys come to life, 'Toy Story' follows Buzz Lightyear and Woody, two toys trying to make it back to their child after getting left behind at the restaurant Pizza Planet. The film was nominated for three Academy Awards and was the highest-grossing domestic film in 1995. Two sequels have been released since, with a fourth slated for 2017, though it won't be a continuation of the first three films. Bad Boys Columbia Pictures/Screenshot Michael Bay's directorial debut features Will Smith and Martin Lawrence as narcotics detectives in Miami. The comedic action film resulted in a 2003 sequel, and Sony announced in August that two more sequels are in the works to be released in 2017 and 2019. Heat Warner Bros./screenshot This crime drama is inspired by the real-life pursuit of criminal and ex-Alcatraz inmate Neil McCauley by former Chicago police officer Chuck Adamson. All of the names in the film are changed, except for McCauley, who is portrayed by Robert De Niro. Babe Universal Pictures/Screenshot This touching family dramedy about a sheep-herding pig was nominated for seven Academy Awards, including Best Picture. It even beat 'Apollo 13' for Best Visual Effects. Billy Madison Universal Studios/Screenshot Adam Sandler stars as a 27-year-old heir who has two weeks to complete each grade of school, from first through 12th, to prove to his father that he's capable of running the family company. The Usual Suspects Gramercy Pictures/screenshot Kevin Spacey won the Academy Award for Best Supporting Actor for his portrayal of crippled con-artist Roger (Verbal) Kint in director Bryan Singer's second feature film. The film initially struggled to find a studio backer, but after establishing a cast, Polygram was convinced to back the film. 'The Usual Suspects' was met with critical acclaim and is now remembered for its major plot twist. Se7en New Line Cinema/Screenshot Morgan Freeman and Brad Pitt star as detectives in search of a serial killer whose murders reflect the seven deadly sins in director David Fincher's psychological thriller. Clueless Clueless 'As if!' Alicia Silverstone's portrayal of a superficial, wealthy, popular student learning how to navigate her way through high school helped establish this comedy as a cult classic. The quotable sayings and memorable outfits don't hurt, either. Braveheart Screengrab from Braveheart Mel Gibson stars as William Wallace, a Scottish warrior who led the charge against King Edward I in the First Scottish War of Independence, in this Best Picture winner. Tommy Boy Paramount Pictures Chris Farley and David Spade, former 'Saturday Night Live' castmates and good friends, appear in this comedy together. Farley plays the immature son of an industrialist and Spade plays the father's assistant. The Basketball Diaries New Line Cinema/screenshot Adapted from Jim Carroll's autobiography, the film stars Leonardo DiCaprio, depicting Caroll's fall from high school basketball star to heroin addict and eventual imprisonment. With the help of a neighbour, Caroll was eventually able to set himself straight. Kids Miramax Films/screenshot Chloë Sevigny, Leo Fitzpatrick, Justin Pierce, Rosario Dawson, and Jon Abrahams all made their film debuts portraying a group of young, sexually active, and drug-abusing teens in this controversial drama. Desperado Columbia Pictures/screenshot Antonio Banderas plays El Mariachi, a man seeking revenge on the man who killed his lover, in the sequel to 'El Mariachi.' Though Banderas wasn't involved in the first film, he did appear in 'Once Upon a Time in Mexico,' the final film in Robert Rodriguez's Mexico Trilogy. Friday New Line Cinema/screenshot Director F. Gary Grey ('Straight Outta Compton') made his directorial debut with this stoner comedy written by Ice Cube and DJ Pooh. Ice Cube and Chris Tucker play two unemployed stoners tasked with paying a drug dealer by the end of the evening. The popular phrase 'Bye, Felicia' originated in the comedy. The Net Columbia Pictures/screenshot Sandra Bullock stars in this thriller about a computer analyst who must prove her innocence against a conspiracy set by cyberterrorists. Empire Records Warner Bros./screenshot This dramedy follows a group of record store employees trying to keep the place independent instead of being absorbed by a local franchise store. Jumanji TriStar Pictures/screenshot This fantasy film follows two siblings (Kirsten Dunst and Bradley Pierce) and the adventure that ensues after finding a magical board game that brings the game to life. They also unleash a man (Robin Williams) who had been trapped in the game for 26 years. Dangerous Minds Buena Vista Pictures/screenshot Michelle Pfeiffer plays retired U.S. Marine-turned-teacher LouAnne Johnson as she attempts to help her students in a poor, underprivileged school district. The film is based on the novel 'My Posse Don't Do Homework,' written by the real-life Johnson.

