Our 5 favourite iPhone Games This Week

Stop using your iPhone to schedule appointments and make phone calls.Stop using it to reply to work emails.
Stop using it to book your next vacation with your boring family.
Instead, start playing some games.
Don't think, just download. It's free. Control Ash as he slays all kinds of monsters right out of the Evil Dead series.
Price: free!
This racing sim is pretty solid and realistic for quick laps to kill time. It just dropped in price for $4.99 to $0.99, and it's definitely worth your time.
Price: $0.99
Old-school gamers will love having this classic fighter on your iPhone. Time to bring back 'fatality' and the shouts of 'Finish him!'
Price: $0.99
Sure, every golf game lets you play golf on a regular course. But only this one lets you drive balls on an aircraft carrier or on top of a skyscraper.
Price: $4.19
If the title isn't enough to sell you, the premise will be. Steer your bunny spaceman around planets to avoid mines, space monsters, and other booby traps for 60 levels.
Price: $0.99
