This map shows the top Halloween candy in every state of the US

Halloween is creeping nearer and millions of kids will be dressing up to go trick-or-treating across the nation. While children may be trading Kit Kats and Skittles there’s one factor which may affect which sweets you receive — location.

A 2015 survey by product reviews platform Influenster polled more than 40,000 users across the US to discover each state’s favourite candy. Most respondents selected Reese’s Peanut Butter Cups as their favourite treat. The top three sweets across the nation were Reese’s, Kit Kats, and Butterfingers.

While peanut butter cups dominated in states such as Rhode Island, the US proved to be far from united in its favourite candies. Californians are Lifesavers fans while Floridians love Nestlé Crunch Bars. Candy corn came in as the most popular choice in five states — Oregon, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, and Wyoming.

Check out the map below to see if you agree with your state’s candy preferences:

You can check out the full list at Influenster here.

Katherine Taylor contributed to a previous version of this story.

