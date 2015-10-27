This map shows the top Halloween candy in every state

As Halloween night approaches, there is one factor that definitively affects what sweets trick-or-treaters will be receiving: location.

A recent survey by product reviews platform Influenster polled more than 40,000 users across the US to discover each state’s favourite candy. Coming in No. 1 for 2015 is Reese’s Peanut Butter Cups, which swept the popular vote with the most respondents selecting the treat as their favourite Halloween candy.

While peanut butter cups dominated in states such as Rhode Island, the US proved to be far from united in its favourite candies. Candy corn came in the top slot in Texas and Oregon, while Life Savers won in California.

Check out the map to see if you agree with your state’s candy preferences, or if you’ll be searching for less popular sweets in your area this Halloween.

