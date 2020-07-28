Chicken parmesan, pumpkin soup, and hot peppers: Here are 10 US first ladies' favourite foods

Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images Michelle Obama in the White House garden.

In the White House, presidential families have a staff of chefs to cater to their every craving. First ladies are in charge of planning the menus for state dinners, and they have influenced American food trends with their tastes.

Here are the favourite foods of the 10 most recent first ladies of the US.

Lady Bird Johnson served peach preserves at every meal.

White House Photo/LBJ Library Lady Bird Johnson.

According to the White House Family Cookbook, she grew lots of her own food at their Texas ranch.

Pat Nixon enjoyed eating roast turkey all year, not just on Thanksgiving.

Horst P. Horst/Condé Nast via Getty Images Pat Nixon.

According to the National First Ladies Library, White House executive chef Henry Haller prepared roast turkey year-round.

Betty Ford favoured low-cost American cuisine like tuna casserole.

PhotoQuest/Getty Images Betty Ford.

Ford was known for cutting food costs and reducing waste in the White House.

Rosalynn Carter was known for her cheese ring recipe.

White House/AP Photo Rosalynn Carter.

The recipe contains cheddar cheese, grated nuts, mayonnaise, and pepper chilled into a ring and filled with strawberry preserves.

Nancy Reagan’s regular order from the Hotel Bel-Air was chilled tomato soup and a salad.

POOL New/Reuters Nancy Reagan in the Oval Office.

In The National, screenwriter Rob Long recounted a lunch meeting with the former first lady where he was informed that he’d be seated at her usual table and served her go-to lunch order.

Barbara Bush loved pizza so much she had a pie named after her at Fuzzy’s Pizza in Houston, Texas.

Brendan Smialowski/Getty Images Barbara Bush in 2003.

After the first lady mentioned Fuzzy’s Pizza on The Late Show with David Letterman in 1994, their business boomed.

Hillary Clinton is a fan of spicy food, and she ate a hot pepper every day on the campaign trail.

Jonathan Torgovnik/Getty Images Hillary Clinton campaigning in South Carolina in 2008.

She told NPR she credits her daily hot pepper with boosting her immune system and keeping her stamina up while campaigning. In an interview with the radio station Power 105.1, she also said that she keeps a bottle of hot sauce in her purse.

One of Laura Bush’s favourite foods from the White House kitchen was roasted pumpkin squash soup, according to executive chef Cris Comerford.

Alex Wong/Getty Images Laura Bush previews a state dinner in 2006.

Comerford prepared the blended soup, topped with candied pumpkin seeds and pumpkin oil, for the Oprah Winfrey Show in 2006.

Michelle Obama loves Spanish food, especially jamón, a Spanish dry-cured ham.

Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images Michelle Obama in the White House garden in 2013.

“I like anything with jamón, cheese, olives, bread and olive oil,” she told Food & Wine. “I could eat that forever.”

Melania Trump’s favourite meal is the chicken parmesan from Jean-Georges, located inside Trump Tower in New York City.

Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images Melania Trump at a White House dinner in 2017.

Trump told New York Magazine in 2010 that the chicken parm is the best meal she’s eaten in New York.

