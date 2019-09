Photo: reddit

It’s been an awesome few days. But now, after the joy and jubilation of having successfully landed the Curiosity Rover on the surface of Mars starts to fade, the internet has creeped into the fun cracks, flooding the webs with Mars-based memes, cartoons and hilarity.We’ve collected some of our favourites.



