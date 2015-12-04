Another 'Star Wars' favourite character is returning for 'The Force Awakens'

Adding to the list of original “Star Wars” characters returning to the galaxy in “The Force Awakens” is a character from with one line of dialogue in “Return of the Jedi” but a lot of staying power.

Fans can rest assured that Admiral Ackbar is coming back.

In its “Star Wars” cover story, Rolling Stone confirmed that the former rebel leader, known for his “It’s a trap” line, will make an appearance in the upcoming film.

Fans did think they spotted the Admiral in a TV spot that debuted last month, but this confirms the news.

Other fan favourites making a return include: Han Solo, Princess (now General) Leia, Chewbacca, Luke Skywalker, C-3P0, and R2-D2

“Star Wars: The Force Awakens” will be released December 18.

