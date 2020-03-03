18 times celebrities shared their parenting tips

Kena Betancur/AFP/Getty Images Actor Dwayne Johnson and his daughter Simone Alexandra Johnson.

From Kristen Bell to Dwayne Johnson, these celebrities all have parenting tips – whether or not you’d actually wish to follow them.

Chance the Rapper shared a step-by-step guide for how to comb hair without causing pain.

Hilary Duff’s messy experience with her son teaches parents to always pack a change of clothing.

Parenting is a difficult job and, no doubt, many new parents are happy to take tips and tricks wherever they can get them.

Some celebrities, including Dwayne Johnson and Kristen Bell, have offered their advice or shared their experiences, from tips on keeping your kids safe around cars to ways to make sure they don’t waste their food.

Whether or not all parents would wish to follow their advice, here are parenting tips from celebrities.

Hilary Duff said she learned the hard way that parents should always pack extra clothes not just for their children but also for themselves.

Astrid Stawriaz/Getty Images Hilary Duff.

When her infant son had a diaper accident on an aeroplane, Duff was left with a soiled shirt.

“He had an extra outfit, but I didn’t,” Duff told BuzzFeed. “That was an interesting last hour and a half of the plane ride. He was clean, he was good … I wasn’t. So I’ve shoved an extra T-shirt into my bag ever since.”

Actress Debra Messing suggests breaking into song to soothe children throwing temper tantrums.

Charley Gallay/Getty Images Debra Messing.

“Singing Broadway musicals are a really great distraction from temper tantrums,” Debra Messing said.

Chance the Rapper shared advice for combing your child’s hair without causing them pain.

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images Chance the Rapper.

“Doin yo lil baby’s hair without that comb hurtin her head cheat code: 1. Water 2. Argan Oil 3. Shea Butter 4. WIDE tooth comb (really wide),” the rapper shared on Twitter.

Kristen Bell practices car safety with her kids by getting them to hold onto the car while she’s unloading the trunk.

Jonathan Leibson/Getty Images Kristen Bell and Dax Shepard.

“The phrase we say as we jump out of the car, ‘Hands on the circle’ (the circle is the gas cap) was invented by my brilliant sister in law, and has thus far kept all kiddos safe from any oncoming traffic while I unload the trunk,” Bell wrote in an Instagram post.

Busy Philipps gets her children to behave by playing into their sibling rivalry.

Vivien Killilea/Getty Images Busy Philipps.

“I use sibling rivalry,” Philipps told Us Weekly. “I’m like, ‘I feel like Cricket’s going to finish her broccoli first,’ and then Birdie’s like, ‘I can finish it first.'”

Sarah Michelle Gellar teaches her children about wastefulness by making them pay if they don’t eat their food.

Emma McIntyre/Getty Images Sarah Michelle Gellar.

“My daughter was doing this thing lately where she was asking me for a cup of milk and not drinking it. So I told her that every time she’d ask me for a cup of milk and not drink it, I would take a quarter out of her piggy bank. Someone has to pay for that milk,” Gellar told Today.

Gisele Bündchen reportedly practiced “elimination communication” to potty train her son by the time he was 6 months old.

Peter Kramer/Getty Images Gisele Bündchen.

Bündchen reportedly said her son, Benjamin, would need the bathroom right after she fed him in the morning and afternoon. As part of a method called elimination communication, she would carry him around naked and take him to the bathroom when he looked like he had to go.

“Give it about five minutes, and bang,” she said.

Dwayne Johnson believes in making goals for his children to achieve as they get older.

Kena Betancur/AFP/Getty Images Dwayne Johnson and his daughter Simone Alexandra Johnson.

“By 5, you’ll be looking people in the eye when you firmly shake their hand. By 8, you’ll know how to fish, drive daddy’s pick-up truck, and do cardio. And by 10, you’ll be able to directly say to people, ‘Great job, I like it a lot, but let’s see how we can make it better,'” Johnson said regarding his daughter Jasmine.

Tina Fey is an advocate of parents getting a good night’s rest, even if it means not completing everything on their to-do list.

Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images Tina Fey.

“You just have to go to sleep. There’s a strong desire to get stuff done and be an adult, but just go to bed. Blow off sending your family birthday cards or setting the table for Thanksgiving – just go to sleep whenever you can. I just go to bed all the time,” Tina Fey said.

Jada Pinkett Smith believes in giving her children space, especially when it comes to their rooms.

Phillip Faraone/Getty Images The Smith Family.

“Staying out of kids’ space can teach them to be responsible for their own decisions and mistakes. Is it their room, or are they borrowing the space while they’re living in your house? If it’s theirs, then they should be able to do whatever they want with it. If it’s their clothes, they have the right to do whatever they want with those clothes. We have to give them some freedom to be who they are,” Jada Pinkett Smith said.

Brad Pitt said he doesn’t keep any secrets from his children.

Kevin Winter/Getty Images Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt.

“I mean, there’s an age of understanding, so you’ve got to present it in a way that is age-appropriate, but we know our children very well. […] We want everything to be on the table and any questions they have, for them to ask,” Pitt told the Los Angeles Times.

Blake Lively loves the idea of putting a comment box in the house for her children to leave constructive criticism.

Michael Stewart/FilmMagic/Getty Images Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds.

“I think it would be the greatest thing in the world to have a comment box in your home,” Lively said. “I want to do it with my kids, and I’m begging my sister to do it with hers. The kids could leave comments on what you could do better, or what the other kids could do better. Like when you leave a comment with management in a restaurant.”

Drew Barrymore uses a calendar to help her children understand her work schedule and when she’ll be away from home.

Bryan Bedder/Getty Images Drew Barrymore.

Barrymore developed the system after her daughter Olive worried when she was coming home.

“I wanted to give her a tool, so she could understand and gauge life when I am working,” Barrymore told Today. “That way she can see that I am gone at first, still away in the middle, and then coming back towards the end. She now has a good sense of my geographic place from the globe. She knows when I am leaving and coming home.”

For date night, Melissa McCarthy and her husband like to go out to dinner early so they can still put the kids to bed.

Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images Melissa McCarthy.

“Like to hit it hard around 4 p.m., early bird special, and then 8 o’clock [we] put the kids down,” McCarthy said.

Actor Ewan McGregor says parents should give their children 100% of their attention during play.

Cindy Ord/Getty Images Ewan McGregor.

“Pay attention: I recognise it can be boring to play with young children – to tell a story over and over again, let’s say – but the secret is being there. If you’ve made a decision to play with your children, then play with them. Don’t be looking through papers on your desk or sneaking off to the computer. Turn off your BlackBerry. Lose yourself in their world. Even if you do it for a short time, it will mean a lot to you and to them,”Ewan McGregor said.

“Spider-Man” star Tobey Maguire practiced RIE parenting for his two children, treating them like individuals rather than children.

Hutton Supancic/Getty Images Tobey Maguire.

As part of RIE parenting, parents are discouraged from singing to or rocking their babies. Parents are also discouraged from buying playpens, mirrors, and dangling mobiles. The principle teaching is that children need natural stimulation and relaxation.

Christina Aguilera believes in walking around naked in front of her children so they’re not embarrassed by nudity.

Christopher Polk/Getty Images Christina Aguilera.

“I think it’s important that he sees mummy not be ashamed for her sexuality,” Aguilera told Us Weekly. “I mean, he’s 2. We’re art collectors. There are a lot of female nudes around the house. Max will be growing up in a house where it’s just the norm. It’s only weird when you shame it.”

Actress Elizabeth encourages mums to ask for help from others.

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images Elizabeth Banks.

“Be open to any help. Many mums today feel they have to be super mums, while historically we’ve always had a village to pitch in. I think it’s really important to know when to ask for help,”Elizabeth Banks said.

