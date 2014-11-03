This Map Shows Your State's Favourite Band

Paul Lamere is the director of developer platform for The Echo Nest, a group that calls itself a “music intelligence company” for major music firms.

In a February study, Lamere calculated the relative number of streams for a given artist for all 50 states, using a database of his clients’ users.

The result: A map showing which artist enjoys the most outsized support in each state. To be clear, these aren’t necessarily the most-listened-to bands in each state, but rather the bands that have unusually high support in each state. So for example, Vermonters skew more toward Phish than other Americans do, and Texans are bigger George Strait fans than anyone else. (Via Digital Music News)

His model also allows users to compare two states’ favourites.

Here’s New York vs. California:

And California vs. New York:

