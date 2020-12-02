The worst movies 20 of your favourite actors starred in this year

Saban Films; Universal Pictures; Netflix Some well-known actors were in critical flops this year.

Whether it’s because of silly dialogue, poor plotting, or unexpected acting choices, some 2020 films had a hard time impressing critics.

Salma Hayek, Lauren Lapkus, and Will Ferrell starred in comedies that critics didn’t find to be funny.

Kristen Stewart’s lowest-rated movie of the year is “Underwater” and Daniel Radcliffe’s is “Guns Akimbo.”

Even the most successful actors eventually star in a movie that underwhelms critics. And in 2020, a number of stars appeared in some critical flops.

Read on to see the worst films 20 of your favourite actors have starred in this year, ranked according to critic scores on Rotten Tomatoes.

Note: Rotten Tomatoes scores were current at the time of publication and are subject to change.

Daniel Radcliffe played Miles in “Guns Akimbo.”

Saban Films Daniel Radcliffe in ‘Guns Akimbo.’

Rotten Tomatoes score: 52%

Summary: In the dystopian thriller “Guns Akimbo,” a video-game developer named Miles (Daniel Radcliffe) becomes an unwilling contestant in a dangerous online deathmatch when he wakes up with guns attached to his hands.

Critics said “Guns Akimbo” would likely only please viewers who loved a steady stream of senseless violence without a semblance of plot.

“Daniel Radcliffe is very good in this movie, but the film starts to lose steam once you realise that it doesn’t really have much else to offer beyond these high-energy action sequences,” wrote film critic Chris Stuckmann.

KJ Apa portrayed Jeremy Camp in “I Still Believe.”

Lionsgate Britt Robertson and KJ Apa in ‘I Still Believe.’

Rotten Tomatoes score: 51%

Summary: Inspired by the real life of Christian singer Jeremy Camp (KJ Apa), “I Still Believe” follows Jeremy as he falls in love with his wife, Melissa Lynn (Britt Robertson), and they grapple with an unexpected cancer diagnosis.

Some critics enjoyed “I Still Believe” for what it was, but it proved to be too nauseatingly sweet for most reviewers.

“There are moments in the movie that are so melodramatic and cliché-ridden that they’re downright cringeworthy,” Carla Hay wrote in her review for Culture Mix.

Kristen Stewart played Norah Price in “Underwater.”

20th Century Fox Kristen Stewart in ‘Underwater.’

Rotten Tomatoes score: 47%

Summary: As Norah Price (Kristen Stewart) and her team drill miles below the ocean’s surface, an unexpected breach compromises the hull of their station and reveals the existence of horrifying creatures lurking in the watery depths.

According to critics, “Underwater” took elements from thrillers like “Alien” (1979) and watered them down too much to leave anything memorable behind.

Vulture Hound critic Tom Beasley noted that the film slowly “settles into a rather dull rhythm of characters looking at each other with frightened faces while they wander about in the dark.”

Peter Dinklage was Joseph in “Three Christs.”

IFC Films Peter Dinklage in ‘Three Christs.’

Rotten Tomatoes score: 45%

Summary: Based on some true events, “Three Christs” centres on Dr. Alan Stone’s (Richard Gere) unusual psychiatric case study of three men (Peter Dinklage, Walton Goggins, and Bradley Whitford) who all believe they’re the reincarnation of Jesus.

Great casting and an interesting premise couldn’t save “Three Christs” from poor critical reception.

“Despite some committed performances, the film downplays a nuanced exploration of mental illness by emphasising eccentricities and sentimentality,” Todd Jorgenson explained in his review for Cinemalogue.

Shailene Woodley starred as Daphne in “Endings, Beginnings.”

Samuel Goldwyn Films Shailene Woodley in ‘Endings, Beginnings.’

Rotten Tomatoes score: 44%

Summary: After a brutal breakup, Daphne (Shailene Woodley) is ready to take a break from relationships altogether until a chance encounter with best friends Jack (Jamie Dornan) and Frank (Sebastian Stan) makes her believe in love again.

Critics said “Endings, Beginnings” was littered with inspired moments, but unfortunately it was also bogged down by lacklustre storytelling throughout.

“‘Endings, Beginnings’ has some genuinely engaging moments somewhere in between its beginning and its ending, but too much gets lost in a saggy, shaggy middle,” Mark Olsen wrote in his review for the Los Angeles Times.

Tom Hardy portrayed Al Capone in “Capone.”

Creative Wealth Media Finance Tom Hardy played Al Capone.

Rotten Tomatoes score: 40%

Summary: “Capone” finds infamous gangster Al Capone (Tom Hardy) at the end of his life as he looks back on past memories through the lens of early-onset dementia.

Many critics said they were surprised by the biographical drama’s bizarre screenplay and puzzling acting performances.

“Tom Hardy is a terrific actor,” Kansas City reporter Shawn Edwards wrote. “However, Capone is easily the worst performance of his career.”

Steve Carell was Gary Zimmer in “Irresistible.”

Focus Features Rose Byrne and Steve Carell in ‘Irresistible.’

Rotten Tomatoes score: 40%

Summary: In the political satire “Irresistible,” Democratic strategist Gary Zimmer (Steve Carell) helps a retired Marine run for mayor in a small Midwestern town, as his political rival (Rose Byrne) tries to derail their campaign.

Sprinkled with funny moments, “Irresistible” intrigued film critics but ultimately gained mixed reception for taking jokes too far.

El País critic Javier Ocaña wrote that “the more grotesque the film tries to be, the worse off it is.

Amanda Seyfried was Susanna in “You Should Have Left.”

Nick Wall/Universal Pictures Amanda Seyfried and Kevin Bacon in ‘ You Should Have Left.’

Rotten Tomatoes score: 40%

Summary: In the horror film “You Should Have Left,” married couple Stetler (Kevin Bacon) and Susanna (Amanda Seyfried) are plagued by unexplained occurrences as they try to raise their daughter in the countryside.

Critics said that “You Should Have Left” featured strong acting performances and a chilling atmospheric tone, but the predictable storyline bored them to tears.

“Right when this movie starts, the entire game is given away,” wrote Tim Cogshell for Film Week.

Will Ferrell starred opposite Julia Louis-Dreyfus in “Downhill.”

Searchlight Julia Louis-Dreyfus and Will Ferrell in ‘Downhill.’

Rotten Tomatoes score: 38%

Summary: While on a ski vacation in the Alps, Pete (Will Ferrell) and Billie Staunton (Julia Louis-Dreyfus) try to keep their marriage from unravelling after a potential disaster reveals their true selves.

Despite the best efforts of the cast,”Downhill” ultimately lacked the nuance and slow-burn tension of the original Swedish version “Force Majeure” (2014), according to critics.

“I don’t quite understand the point of remaking a European art film as a generic American comedy…but apparently someone felt it necessary,” wrote Kathleen Sachs wrote for the Chicago Reader.

Ana de Armas was Andrea Rivera in “The Night Clerk.”

Saban Films Ana de Armas in ‘The Night Clerk.’

Rotten Tomatoes score: 36%

Summary: In the drama “The Night Clerk,” a hotel clerk named Bart (Tye Sheridan) becomes the prime suspect in a murder case after a tenant is killed under his watch. Ana de Armas costarred as Bart’s love interest, Andrea Rivera.

Many film reviewers viewed “The Night Clerk” as an Alfred Hitchcock-wannabe that lacked bite and underserved its stellar cast.

“[I]t’s a bit ironic that in hindsight ‘The Night Clerk’ will be remembered, if at all, as a movie de Armas was way too good for-an unfortunate mile marker on her road to movie stardom,” wrote Katie Rife for AV Club.

In “The Sunlit Night” Jenny Slate played Frances.

Detailfilm Jenny Slate in ‘The Sunlit Night.’

Rotten Tomatoes score: 35%

Summary: While working abroad in Norway, New York painter Frances (Jenny Slate) bumps into eccentric Yasha (Alex Sharp) who plans to honour his father with a Viking funeral.

Critics admitted that “The Sunlit Night” was pretty to look at, but it didn’t have much going on beneath the surface.

“Despite Slate’s capable performance, the movie is only postcard-friendly, not an artistic awakening,” wrote New York Times critic Teo Bugbee.

Lauren Lapkus was the titular Missy in “The Wrong Missy.”

Netflix Lauren Lapkus in ‘The Wrong Missy.’

Rotten Tomatoes score: 33%

Summary: After texting the wrong number in his phone, Tim Morris (David Spade) mistakenly invites Missy (Lauren Lapkus) on a work vacation that soon devolves into a messy disaster.

With offensive gags and jokes that defied the laws of physics, “The Wrong Missy” was less of a comedy and more of a look into how far Lapkus would go for a laugh.

“With her idiosyncratic and energetic performance, Lauren Lapkus deserves more nuanced writing and direction than she gets in this cleverly conceived but scattershot romantic comedy,” Richard Brody wrote in his review for The New Yorker.

Sam Claflin starred as Jack in “Love Wedding Repeat.”

Netflix Critics were unimpressed with ‘Love Wedding Repeat.’

Rotten Tomatoes score: 32%

Summary: In the comedy “Love Wedding Repeat,” Jack (Sam Claflin) finds himself reliving the same wedding day through a variety of alternate universes.

Comedic time loop movies have been done before and will be done again, but critics said “Love Wedding Repeat” was one of the more unremarkable entries in the sub-genre.

“Don’t mistake this charmless, mirthless and shameless ripoff of ‘Four Wedding and a Funeral’ and ‘Groundhog Day’ for a comedy with actual laughs,” wrote Rolling Stone critic Peter Travers.

Joey King returned as Elle Evans in “The Kissing Booth 2.”

Netflix ‘The Kissing Booth 2’ is a Netflix original.

Rotten Tomatoes score: 29%

Summary: After her boyfriend (Jacob Elordi) goes off to Harvard, high schooler Elle Evans (Joey King) grapples with jealousy, rumours, and a new crush during her senior year.

According to critics, “The Kissing Booth 2” was a sloppily conceived romantic comedy that was only narrowly elevated by King’s amiable performance.

“If ‘The Kissing Booth 2’ is watchable, viewers have Elle to thank; King remains the strongest component of a now-franchise that, quite frankly, might be beneath her,” Sonia Rao wrote in her review for The Washington Post.

Blake Lively was Stephanie Patrick in “The Rhythm Section.”

Paramount Pictures Blake Lively in ‘The Rhythm Section.’

Rotten Tomatoes score: 29%

Summary: After emerging as the sole survivor of a plane crash that killed her family, Stephanie Patrick (Blake Lively) suspects that the attack was targeted and takes it upon herself to seek revenge.

Critics said it was hard to get on board with an action thriller with such an absurd premise.

“It’s hard not to sound sarcastic when you discuss the premise of this film,” Scott Phillips wrote for the Screen Scene. “The Golden Gate Bridge couldn’t suspend this much disbelief.”

In the comedy “Like a Boss,” Salma Hayek played Claire Luna.

Paramount Pictures Salma Hayek in ‘Like a Boss.’

Rotten Tomatoes score: 22%

Summary: Mia (Tiffany Haddish) and Mel (Byrne) are excited when their small company is saved by famous cosmetic CEO Claire Luna (Salma Hayek), but they soon realise their business deal comes at a cost.

Haddish, Byrne, and Hayek did their best with the script they were given, but the comedy was too silly and cloying for most critics.

“Hayek brings more watchability to the project than it deserves. But she can’t redeem a film this bafflingly slapdash,” wrote Danny Leigh for the Financial Times.

Taraji P. Henson was Vanessa Manning in “Coffee and Kareem.”

Netflix ‘Coffee and Kareem’ didn’t fare well with critics.

Rotten Tomatoes score: 20%

Summary: In this crime comedy, 12-year-old Kareem (Terrence Little Gardenhigh) finds himself in over his head after his failed attempt to get his mother’s (Taraji P. Henson) police-officer boyfriend, James Coffee (Ed Helms), out of the picture.

Critics said that when you took away the moments clearly inspired by better films, “Coffee and Kareem” was less than the sum of its remaining parts.

“There just isn’t much of a movie here, or even much of an homage movie when you compare it to its clear influences like 48 Hours and Lethal Weapon,” Nick Allen wrote for Roger Ebert.

Shia LaBeouf played Creeper in “The Tax Collector.”

RLJE Films ‘The Tax Collector’ is a crime drama.

Rotten Tomatoes score: 19%

Summary: In the crime thriller “The Tax Collector,” two enforcers – David (Bobby Soto) and Creeper (Shia LaBeouf) – work for a Los Angeles crime lord as their business goes through major upheaval.

Critics said sloppy filmmaking cheapened the impact of the crime drama’s more emotional moments.

“The quick editing and awkwardly shot angles make this film messy, and it takes away any emotional potential it had,” Rosa Parra wrote for Shuffle Online.

Katie Holmes played Liza in “Brahms: The Boy II.”

Stxfilms ‘Brahms: The Boy II’ confused critics.

Rotten Tomatoes score: 9%

Summary: In the supernatural horror sequel starring Katie Holmes, a family discovers a life-like doll that seems to be unsettlingly human.

Most critics were baffled by the sequel’s decision to unravel the mythology of the first film, and the lack of solid storytelling and special effects didn’t help either.

“A sequel that breaks any chance of continuing with the franchise,” Federico Furzan wrote in his review for Cinelipsis. “A waste of money, premise and cast.”

Anne Hathaway played Elena McMahon in “The Last Thing He Wanted.”

Netflix Anne Hathaway in ‘The Last Thing He Wanted.’

Rotten Tomatoes score: 5%

Summary: “The Last Thing He Wanted” is a thriller that centres on political journalist Elena McMahon (Anne Hathaway) as she walks away from her post to assist her father in an international arms deal.

Critics felt like the drama aimed to be complex and intricate, but only managed to come across as a confusing, muddled mess.

“I found the whole narrative confusing,” Peter Rainer wrote for Film Week. “Even if you can parse it out, it doesn’t add up to a whole lot.”

