A Cleveland Indians Pitcher Was Arrested For Lying About His Age AND Name

Photo: Wikimedia Commons

Turns out Cleveland Indians starting pitcher Fausto Carmona is not who he says he is.Carmona was arrested in his native Dominican Republic for using a false identity (via SB Nation). Carmona, or Roberto Hernandez Heredia, is actually 31 years-old, not 28 as he’s been claiming.



He was already coming off a terrible 2011 season (15 losses, 5.35 ERA, 1.4 WHIP, -1.4 wins above replacement), so this news makes it even less likely Cleveland will pick up his $9 million option for 2013.

