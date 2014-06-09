'The Fault In Our Stars' Crushes Tom Cruise At The Box Office

Teen phenomenon “The Fault in our Stars” had a huge opening weekend at the box office.

The adaptation of John Green’s best-selling novel about two cancer stricken teens who fall in love made a big $48 million this weekend.

The 20th Century Fox movie cost an estimated $US12 million to make.

The Shailene Woodley film passed both “Maleficent” ($33.5 million) and Tom Cruise’s new sci-fi flick “The Edge of Tomorrow” ($29.1 million).

Other than the “Twilight” franchise, “The Fault in our Stars” had the largest opening weekend for a teen romance since 2001’s “Save the Last Dance.”

Last Tuesday, “The Fault in our Stars” became Fandango’s largest pre-selling romance movie ever, beating 2012’s “The Vow” with Channing Tatum and Rachel McAdams.

That movie debuted to $US41.2 million.

