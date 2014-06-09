'The Fault In Our Stars' Crushes Tom Cruise At The Box Office

Kirsten Acuna
Fault in our stars, kiss20th Century Fox via YouTube screengrab

Teen phenomenon “The Fault in our Stars” had a huge opening weekend at the box office.

The adaptation of John Green’s best-selling novel about two cancer stricken teens who fall in love made a big $48 million this weekend.

The 20th Century Fox movie cost an estimated $US12 million to make.

The Shailene Woodley film passed both “Maleficent” ($33.5 million) and Tom Cruise’s new sci-fi flick “The Edge of Tomorrow” ($29.1 million).

Other than the “Twilight” franchise, “The Fault in our Stars” had the largest opening weekend for a teen romance since 2001’s “Save the Last Dance.”

Last Tuesday, “The Fault in our Stars” became Fandango’s largest pre-selling romance movie ever, beating 2012’s “The Vow” with Channing Tatum and Rachel McAdams.

That movie debuted to $US41.2 million.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.