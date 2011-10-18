100-Year-Old British Man Completes Toronto Marathon

Fauja Singh

Photo: AP

A 100-year-old British man became the world’s oldest person to complete a marathon this weekend, reports the Telegraph. Fauja Singh completed the Toronto Marathon in a time of eight hours, 25 minutes and 16 seconds, ahead of five other competitors. He had previously broken the record for the fastest man over 90-years-old to complete such a race.



Attributing his longevity to a stress-free life and a diet of tea and curry, Singh only took up running after the death of his wife and his son when he was 89-years-old.

CBS reports that the experienced competitor will be looking to take part in the torch relay at next year’s Olympic ceremony. He was previously part of the same proceedings at the 2004 Olympics in Athens.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.