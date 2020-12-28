'It might actually get worse': Dr. Fauci warns of a 'post-seasonal' surge in COVID-19 cases

GRAEME JENNINGS/POOL/AFP via Getty Dr. Anthony Fauci is seen testifying before the Senate on September 23, 2020. Fauci recently called Dr. Scott Atlas an ‘outlier’ in his beliefs on the coronavirus.

Dr. Anthony Fauci warned the US “might see a post-seasonal” surge in coronavirus cases following the high amount of travel over the holidays.

Ahead of the winter holidays, the US had already marked a staggering number of deaths from the coronavirus following the Thanksgiving holiday, which also saw a record amount of travellers ignoring public health recommendations.

More than 1.19 million travellers passed through the airports on the day before Christmas Eve – the highest number recorded since March, according to data from the Transportation and Security Administration.

“We very well might see a post-seasonal â€” in the sense of Christmas, New Year’s â€” surge, and as I’ve described it a surge upon a surge,” the nation’s leading infectious disease expert said on CNN’s “State of the Union” on Sunday.

A nurse on the frontlines told Business Insider’s Allana Akhtar reported that she was “terrified” for the potential of more cases following Christmas, noting that the hospital “still [had] the Thanksgiving patients that are still so sick that we can’t get them out of ICU.”

On Sunday, Fauci echoed a concern aired by President-elect Joe Biden that as “we get into the next few weeks, it might actually get worse.”

The US currently has a total of 18.9 million confirmed cases of coronavirus, according to Johns Hopkins University.

