Fauci visited the North Pole and tested Santa Claus to show he's immune to COVID-19

Jim Watson/Rubberball Productions/Getty

Dr. Anthony Fauci assured children that Santa Claus is immune to the coronavirus and will be able to safely deliver gifts to homes around the world on Christmas Eve.

Fauci previously told USA Today that Mr. Claus has “innate immunity” from COVID-19.

In a new interview with a Los Angeles radio station, Fauci said he tested Santa himself to come to that conclusion.

Visit Insider’s homepage for more stories.

Dr. Anthony Fauci became an unlikely Christmas hero when he quelled children’s fears about Santa Claus becoming infected with COVID-19 or spreading the coronavirus to others as he visits millions of homes on December 24.

Fauci, a top infectious disease expert leading the US response to the coronavirus pandemic, previously told USA Today the beloved bearded man has “innate immunity” from COVID-19, so he’s able to spread holiday cheer without spreading COVID-19.

“Santa is not going to be spreading any infections to anybody,” Fauci told USA Today.

During a recent interview on radio station 94.7 The Wave in Los Angeles, Fauci told listeners how he learned of Santa’s special ability to survive the respiratory illness.

“I actually had the opportunity to go up to the North Pole a little while ago and do some lab tests on him,” Fauci told 94.7 The Wave host Maggie McKay.

According to Fauci, his findings mean “we’re good to go for Christmas.”

That means NORAD, or North American Aerospace Defence Command, is continuing its long-held tradition of tracking Santa’s route as he travels from the North Pole to homes around the world.

But that doesn’t mean imposters dressed up as Santa Claus have the same immunity.

After a man dressed as the jolly fellow visited a nursing home in Belgium, 75 people tested positive for COVID-19, including 14 employees and 61 residents of the home, Insider previously reported.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.