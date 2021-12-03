Fauci slams Fox News for not disciplining Lara Logan for comparing him to a Nazi doctor

Dr. Anthony Fauci testifies before the Senate Health, Education, Labor, and Pensions Committee, on Capitol Hill in Washington, on July 20, 2021. AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite, Pool

Fauci said Lara Logan’s comparison of him to a Nazi doctor in a Fox News appearance was “disgusting.”

“How they can let her say that with no comment and no disciplinary action? I’m astounded by that,” Fauci said.

Fauci said Logan’s comments were an insult to all of the people who suffered under the Nazis.

Anthony Fauci ripped into Fox News for not disciplining Lara Logan after she compared him to Josef Mengele — an infamous Nazi doctor who conducted inhumane experiments on prisoners at Auschwitz-Birkenau amid the Holocaust during World War II.

Speaking to MSNBC’s Chris Hayes on Thursday, Fauci called the comparison “disgusting.”

“What I find striking, Chris, is how she gets no discipline whatsoever from the Fox network. How they can let her say that with no comment and no disciplinary action? I’m astounded by that,” Fauci, the top infectious disease expert in the US, said.

Fauci said Logan’s comments were “an insult to all of the people who suffered and died under the Nazi regime in the concentration camps.”

Fox News did not immediately respond to a request for comment from Insider.

Logan, Fox Nation host of “Lara Logan Has No Agenda,” in a Monday appearance on Fox News Primetime said “people across the world” have told her Fauci doesn’t “represent science” but “represents Josef Mengele, the Nazi doctor who did experiments on Jews during the Second World War and in the concentration camps.”

“Because the response from COVID, what it has done to countries everywhere, what it has done to civil liberties, the suicide rates, the poverty, it has obliterated economies,” Logan added.

Mengele “performed a broad range of agonizing and often lethal experiments with Jewish and Roma (Gypsy) twins, most of them children,” according to the US Holocaust Memorial Museum. “Many of his ‘test subjects’ died as a result of the experimentation or were murdered in order to facilitate post-mortem examination,” the museum said of Mengele, who was known as the “Angel of Death.” After the war, he evaded capture for years and ultimately died in Brazil, never facing prosecution for his crimes against humanity.

Logan’s remarks on Fauci have been condemned by the Auschwitz Museum and the Anti-Defamation League.

“As we have said time and time again since the onset of this pandemic, there’s absolutely no comparison between mask mandates, vaccine requirements, and other COVID-19 mitigation efforts to what happened to Jews during the Holocaust,” Anti-Defamation League CEO Jonathan Greenblatt said in a statement.

“Exploiting the tragedy of people who became victims of criminal pseudo-medical experiments in Auschwitz in a debate about vaccines, pandemic and people who fight for saving human lives is shameful,” the Auschwitz Museum said in a tweet. “It is disrespectful to victims & a sad symptom of moral and intellectual decline.”

Logan was once a respected foreign correspondent for CBS News’s “60 Minutes” before leaving the network following an inaccurate report on the Benghazi attack. In recent years, she’s often spread conspiracy theories online while working as a right-wing pundit.

Fauci, who has closely advised the White House throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, has been a frequent target of conservative criticism and attacks.

During an interview with Fox News anchor Neil Cavuto in April, Fauci said he found the GOP’s focus on him a “little bizarre.”

“I’ve become sort of, for some reason or another, a symbol of anything they don’t like,” Fauci said at the time.