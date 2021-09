Dr. Anthony Fauci, Director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, testifies at a Senate Health, Education, Labor, and Pensions Committee hearing at the Dirksen Senate Office Building on July 20, 2021 in Washington, DC. Stefani Reynolds-Pool/Getty Images

Dr. Anthony Fauci, the longtime director of the National Institute for Allergy and Infectious Diseases, says he would support a vaccine mandate for air travel within the United States.

“I would support that if you want to get on a plane and travel with other people then you should be vaccinated,” he said in an podcast interview with The Skimm, which is set to air later this week.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.