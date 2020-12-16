Fauci recommends Biden and Trump get the COVID-19 vaccine right away

Susan Walsh/AP Photo Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute for Allergy and Infectious Diseases, speaks during a news conference with the coronavirus task force at the White House in Washington, Thursday, Nov. 19, 2020.

Top US officials should get the COVID-19 vaccine right away, according to infectious disease expert Dr. Anthony Fauci.

Fauci, who heads the National Institute for Allergy and Infectious Diseases, recommended on Tuesday that President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris quickly receive the vaccine “for security reasons.”

“I really feel strongly that we should get them vaccinated as soon as we possibly can,” Fauci told ABC’s “Good Morning America.”

“You want him fully protected as he enters into the presidency in January, so that would be my strong recommendation,” he added.

Biden has previously stated that he will take the vaccine once Fauci gives the go-ahead, though he has not announced any plans to do so yet.

“When Dr. Fauci says ‘we have a vaccine that is safe,’ that’s the moment at which I will stand before the public, and say [I’ll take the vaccine],” he said on Dec. 4. “It matters what a president and a vice-president do.”

The Food and Drug Administration approved pharmaceutical company Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine for emergency use on Friday, a major step to help turn the tide of the coronavirus pandemic. Frontline workers and vulnerable populations, such as the elderly, are among the first group in the country to receive the shots.

President Donald Trump has not revealed when he expects to get the vaccine. He tweeted on Sunday that he looks “forward to doing so at the appropriate time” but provided no details.

People working in the White House should receive the vaccine somewhat later in the program, unless specifically necessary. I have asked that this adjustment be made. I am not scheduled to take the vaccine, but look forward to doing so at the appropriate time. Thank you! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 14, 2020

Fauci suggested that Trump, despite potentially developing antibodies against the virus after being infected in October, take the vaccine to be “doubly sure” because “we’re not sure how long that protection lasts.”

“If he were asking me, I would recommend that he do that, as well as Vice President [Mike] Pence,” Fauci said. “You still want to protect people who are, you know, very important to our country right now.”

Biden’s transition team and the White House did not immediately respond to Insider’s requests for comment.

An advisor to Pence told NPR that his team is discussing “how and when the VP will receive the vaccine in order to promote the safety and efficacy of the vaccine in order to build confidence.”

