Fauci pushes back against Trump's claims that he's misleading the public about coronavirus and hydroxychloroquine

Drew Angerer/Getty Images President Donald Trump and Dr. Anthony Fauci, back in April when Fauci still appeared at briefings.

Dr. Anthony Fauci defended himself on Tuesday morning after President Donald Trump spent the previous night sharing messages critical of Fauci on Twitter.

One tweet Trump shared claimed that Fauci has “misled the American public on many issues,” including over the efficacy of the drug hydroxychloroquine in treating Covid-19.

“I don’t tweet, I don’t even read them. So I don’t really want to go there. I just will continue to do my job no matter what comes out, because I think it’s very important,” Fauci told ABC News.

“I have not been misleading the American public under any circumstances,” Fauci said when asked about the tweet during an interview with ABC News on Tuesday.

Fauci was reluctant to address Trump’s Twitter attacks and said he doesn’t read the president’s online messages.

.@ABC NEWS EXCLUSIVE: Dr. Anthony Fauci speaks to @GStephanopoulos about his response to Pres. Trump’s tweets, how states can avoid COVID-19 surges and why he is “cautiously optimistic” about a vaccine. https://t.co/JgCvhTifYS pic.twitter.com/BOcoCbyrqa — Good Morning America (@GMA) July 28, 2020

Fauci was also forced to explain again that hydroxychloroquine is not a proven treatment or preventative drug for the coronavirus after the president shared a series of misleading tweets about the drug.

“The overwhelming prevailing clinical trials that have looked at the efficacy of hydroxychloroquine have indicated that it is not effective in coronavirus disease,” he said Tuesday.

Dr. Anthony Fauci to @GStephanopoulos: “The overwhelming prevailing clinical trials that have looked at the efficacy of hydroxychloroquine have indicated that it is not effective in coronavirus disease.” https://t.co/JgCvhTifYS pic.twitter.com/bajYTh2kHW — Good Morning America (@GMA) July 28, 2020

