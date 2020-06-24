Dr. Fauci testifies that Trump never told him to 'slow down' coronavirus testing

Alex Wong/Getty Images President Donald Trump and Dr. Anthony Fauci

Under oath before Congress, Dr. Anthony Fauci contradicted President Donald Trump’s claims of telling administration officials to “slow the testing down, please.”

“To my knowledge, none of us have ever been told to slow down on testing. That just is a fact,” Fauci told the House Energy & Commerce Committee on Tuesday.

“In fact, we will be doing more testing.”

Fauci also struck a tone of optimism on a vaccine, saying one could be ready by the beginning of 2021, but not for wide distribution.

Dr. Anthony Fauci, the nation’s leading infectious disease expert, testified before Congress Tuesday to unequivocally deny any instances where President Donald Trump told him to “slow down” coronavirus testing.

Despite the White House saying Trump was joking when he made comments about telling officials to “slow the testing down, please” at his recent rally in Tulsa, Okla., Trump doubled down on Tuesday morning, telling reporters, “I don’t kid.”

Dr. Anthony Fauci: "If you look at how we've been hit; we've been hit badly. Also: "None of us have ever been told to slow down on testing. That just is a fact. In fact, we will be doing more testing…not less." Full #coronavirus hearing video here: https://t.co/hyeFjLL8Hh pic.twitter.com/dXHHBrTS6L — CSPAN (@cspan) June 23, 2020

Fauci described the country as being “hit badly” by the virus, and that the response in various states has been “a mixed bag.”

He also expressed optimism over a vaccine being available by the beginning of 2021, but cautioned that a rush for wide distribution should not come before the full scope of potentially harmful side effects are known.

