Fauci warned that Trump's coronavirus recovery could soon go into 'reversal'

President Donald Trump’s health could go “in the wrong direction” in the next few days, Dr. Anthony Fauci has warned.

As others have noted, he told CNN on Monday evening that the conditions of some people infected with the novel coronavirus went into “reversal” five to eight days into the course of the illness.

Trump left Walter Reed National Military Medical Centre on Monday to return to the White House.

The White House physician, Dr. Sean Conley, said Trump was healthy enough to leave Walter Reed but “may not entirely be out of the woods yet.”

President Donald Trump is still in the early stages of his coronavirus infection, and his condition could yet go into “reversal,” Dr. Anthony Fauci, the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, has warned.

Speaking with CNN on Monday evening, Fauci said that Trump looked “fine” when he was filmed Monday night leaving Walter Reed National Military Medical Centre to return to the White House but that “it’s no secret” that some people see their conditions worsen about a week into the course of a COVID-19 infection.

Trump publicly announced his positive test Friday and was admitted to Walter Reed on the same day.

“He looks fine as you can see the way he looked when he came out of the hospital,” Fauci told CNN.

“The issue is that he’s still early enough in the disease that it’s no secret that if you look at the clinical course of people sometimes, when you’re five to eight days in, you can have a reversal. A reversal meaning going in the wrong direction and getting into trouble.

“It’s unlikely that it will happen, but there need to be heads up for it.”

Doctors earlier Monday said Trump’s condition had improved after several therapeutic COVID-19 treatments.

Dr. Sean Conley, the White House physician, appeared to echo Fauci’s warning, saying Trump was healthy enough to leave the facility where he was hospitalized for three days but “may not entirely be out of the woods yet.”

Conley said Trump would be taken to the White House medical unit, where he would continue his treatment.

Trump removed his face mask when he arrived at the White House on Monday evening, flouting medical advice designed to protect others from those who are infected with the virus.

He then shared a video on Twitter echoing misleading claims about the virus that he previously made in several Monday-afternoon tweets, telling Americans not to be afraid of the virus that has killed more than 200,000 Americans.

