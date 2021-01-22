Fauci says the US could see a 'degree of normality' by fall if 70-85% are vaccinated by end of summer

Patrick Semansky-Pool/Getty Images Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, prepares to receive his first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine at the National Institutes of Health on December 22, 2020 in Bethesda, Maryland.

Dr. Anthony Fauci on Thursday emphasised the importance of vaccines if the US wants to return to normal.

Fauci said most Americans need to be vaccinated by the end of summer for any sense of normality by fall.

Over 17.5 million vaccine doses have been administered so far, according to the CDC.

Dr. Anthony Fauci on Thursday underscored that a strong majority of Americans will need to be vaccinated before the US can truly begin to lift the drastic changes in daily life brought on by the pandemic.

During a White House press briefing, Fauci said President Joe Biden’s goal of vaccinating 100 million people in the first 100 days is “reasonable.”

Fauci went on to say that if the US can vaccinate 70 to 85% of people by the end of summer then it could approach a “degree of normality” by fall. He said this is the “best case scenario.”

But he also emphasised concerns about scepticism over the vaccine, and the need for strong outreach on that front to educate people on the necessity and importance of vaccination.

REPORTER: You had said that most people would be vaccinated by the middle of 2021. Is that still your expectation? FAUCI: Yes it is…If we get 70-85% of the country vaccinated…by the end of the summer…by the time we get to the fall we will be approaching a degree of normality. pic.twitter.com/e8UFiR7OQl — JM Rieger (@RiegerReport) January 21, 2021

The Centres for Disease Control and Prevention says nearly 38 million vaccines have been distributed, and more than 17.5 million have been administered.

Thursday was Fauci’s first appearance at a White House press briefing under the Biden administration.

Fauci, who’s advised multiple presidents on public health crises, has been one of the most trusted voices in the country on the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Trump administration’s anti-science approach to the virus often placed Fauci in a precarious position in terms of publicly contradicting former President Donald Trump, which the infectious disease expert alluded to on Thursday.

“The idea that you can get up here and talk about what you know…let the science speak â€” it is somewhat of a liberating feeling,” Fauci told reporters.

