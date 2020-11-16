Fauci and a top Biden COVID-19 advisor make it clear that another US lockdown isn't happening anytime soon

Graeme Jennings- Pool/Getty Images, DNCC via Getty Images Dr. Anthony Fauci, a leading infectious disease expert in the US, and Dr. Vivek Murthy, one of President-elect Biden’s COVID-19 advisors.

Dr. Anthony Fauci, the nation’s leading infectious disease expert, and Dr. Vivek Murthy, a co-chair of the President-elect Joe Biden’s COVID-19 Advisory board, said that the US likely won’t go into a nationwide lockdown.

On Sunday, Fauci said on CNN’s “State of the Union” that while it is possible regions will have to get the “functional equivalent of a local lockdown,” the US would not go into a nationwide lockdown.

“[We’re] not gonna get a national lockdown, I think that’s very clear,” Fauci told host Jake Tapper.

"There is light at the end of the tunnel. Help is coming and that should…motivate people to just say, 'We're going to double down and do this uniformly.' Those are the tools we have."

– Dr. Anthony Fauci on wearing masks and social distancing while awaiting a Covid-19 vaccine. pic.twitter.com/BEzMJBeo5o — State of the Union (@CNNSotu) November 15, 2020

“I believe that we can do it without a lockdown. I really do,” Fauci said earlier this week on “Good Morning America”

Murthy on Sunday said a national lockdown would be “a measure of last resort,” adding that the “way we think about lockdowns” has changed since early in the pandemic in the spring. Murthy, a top advisor on President-elect Biden’s coronavirus task force, said the US should now think of restrictions as “dial that we turn up and down depending on severity.”

“The key here,” Murthy told Fox News host Chris Wallace, “is applying these restrictions judiciously and precisely.”

His statements came after Michael Osterholm, a COVID-19 advisor for Biden, floated the idea of the US carrying out a nationwide lockdown for up to six weeks in an interview with Yahoo Finance. However, Osterholm later clarified to ABC News that he had not discussed this idea with others and that it was unlikely to gain support.

The US has over 10 million confirmed cases of coronavirus and over 240,000 deaths from the disease, according to Johns Hopkins University.Several states across the country including California, New York, and New Mexico, have announced restrictions on social gathering and travel.

