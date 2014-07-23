There's A New Facebook Page Bullying The 'Fatties' Of California

If Facebook is like high school, then here we are: A page called “530 Fatties” based out of Yuba, California, has been taken down after its creators used the space to post photos fat-shaming obese people in the community.

530 stands for the county’s area code.

A photo from a frozen yogurt establishment was posted to the page. The faces were later blurred out by CBS13 in Sacramento, but Kari Rae Lovell identified herself and her aunts in the photo when it appeared in “530 Fatties.”

“Wow I’m in this pic so is my aunts and u guys will be sued and the police will be after the creator of this page,” she posted in the photo’s comments.

“This is 100% cyber bullying,” another commenter posted.

The page was taken down at some point on Monday after CBS13 began investigating, but not before tons of photos were shared and saved.

Jessi Lynn Howell is another victim of the page’s shaming, and the 18-year-old tells CBS13 she’s “still mortified” after she found the following photo posted to the group:

“It’s really hurtful and it’s really embarrassing,” she confessed to CBS13. “I know it’s probably someone from around here, and whoever it is they need to stop because that’s ridiculous.”

Both women had shared the page with police, who still have yet to identify whoever is behind the group. It’s unlikely that anything started anonymously on the internet will stay anonymous for long, especially in a case that involves cyberbullying and harassment.

While most online bullying cases don’t result in jail time, there have been many cases over the past several years where aggressors have been identified and punished for their online crimes.

In January 2013, a Colorado high school student posted photos of classmates to Instagram under an anonymous username and made degrading and sexual comments underneath the photos. He was later charged with five counts of third degree harassment and was ordered to appear in juvenile court.

Back in 2005, two teenagers in Louisiana were arrested for making dualing websites targeting one another with derogatory names and homophobic slurs.

You can read the full story about the “530 Fatties” group from CBS13 here.

