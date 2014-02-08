Facebook Delivers On Father's Emotional Plea For Deceased Son's 'Look Back' Video

John Berlin posted a video to YouTube on Wednesday, asking Mark Zuckerberg and Facebook for just one thing: “My son passed away January 28th, 2012, and we can’t access his Facebook account … all we want to do is see his movie, that’s it.”

The movie Berlin was referencing was the popular “Look Back” video that many were seeing on the social network’s 10-year anniversary — but the father couldn’t see his son’s because he didn’t know his account password. In less than 24 hours, Berlin’s emotional video plea went viral, racking up 100,000+ views and getting noticed by Facebook.

The company came through, and delivered the video as promised. A Facebook spokesperson told Business Insider on Wednesday that the company was working on it and Berlin would get the video soon, but it would not be made public.

While Facebook didn’t plan on making the video public, Berlin did, as he uploaded the video to YouTube on Friday. Even further, it turns out Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg personally called and spoke with him.

“He thanked me for bringing that to their attention,” Berlin told RightThisMinute. “He also told me they were going to work on the policy and try and come up with something for people who have lost a loved one.”

Here’s the video for John Berlin’s son Jesse, who passed away at the age of 22:

