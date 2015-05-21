17 clever Father's Day gifts under $50

This Father’s Day, you don’t have to break the bank to show dad how much you care.
From personalised accessories to thoughtful books to a classic bottle of bourbon, we rounded up budget-friendly gifts that every dad will love — all under $US50.
Price: $US24
Give dad the first-class treatment -- even if he's flying economy -- with this carry-on cocktail kit. Complete with bitters, cane sugar, and a stirring spoon, he'll have everything he needs for a proper old fashioned. Just add alcohol.
Price: $US16.70
Perfect for any music lover, these coasters made from vintage records will fill dad with a rush of nostalgia every time he sets down his drink. Not to mention they're also incredibly practical.
Price: $US49.99
Dad will love having all his favourite shows in one place with a Roku. The device offers hundreds of free channels, allows users to stream services like Netflix and Hulu through their TV, and connects to Google Play and Amazon instant video, making it easy to rent any title.
Price: $US10.49
Let's face it -- whiskey tastes better when the ice is shaped like the Death Star. And because it has a larger surface area than regular ice cubes, this mega-sized sphere will keep dad's drink cool without watering it down too quickly.
Price: $US24.99
Just in time for warm summer nights, this three-in-one barbecue tool gives dad the perfect excuse to fire up the grill. The tool serves as a spatula, tongs, and a fork all in one, so it's easy to use, clean, and store.
Price: $US32
Let him show off his love of cycling everywhere he goes with this iPad case made from recycled bicycle tires. It's durable, water-resistant, and padded for extra protection.
Price: $US39.95
Nothing can top the satisfaction of cooking something from scratch -- and when that something is bacon, the reward is even better. Spend a day curing pork with dad, and within a week you'll be ready to chow down on some sizzling homemade bacon.
Price: $US25
Shaving shouldn't have to be a chore. Upgrade dad's morning routine with this shaving starter kit from The Art of Shaving, filled with pre-shave oil, after-shave balm, shaving cream, and a badger hair shaving brush.
Price: $US31.99
You can never go wrong with a bottle of dad's favourite spirit, but if you're looking for a new variety, try Johnny Drum Private Stock bourbon. It's easy to sip, with a refreshing balance of caramel and spice. And at around $US30 a bottle, he can afford to drink it whenever he wants.
Price: $US19.79
Gaffigan takes a humorous approach to parenthood in 'Dad Is Fat,' a comical memoir about life with five young children. Any dad will appreciate his honest observations -- 'there is no difference between a four-year-old eating a taco and throwing a taco on the floor' -- and lighthearted take on the highs and lows of fatherhood.
Price: $US27.95
Elevate dad's grilling game with a set of spice rubs that require minimal effort and add serious flavour to everything from fish to steak to vegetables. This collection from Williams-Sonoma comes with four delectable varieties: chilli-lime, Potlach seasoning, spicy chipotle, and smokehouse rub.
Price: $US46
While you might not be able to surprise him with a brand-new ride this Father's Day, you can certainly spruce up dad's keys with this simple, yet sharp key fob. He'll never misplace his keys again.
Price: $US42
Even the most masculine dad can give his shower a manly upgrade with these beer-scented soaps. Whether he prefers the orange pilsner or the chocolate stout, beer's anti-inflammatory powers will keep his skin looking its best.
Price: $US14-24
Go all out on game day with a beer mug or pint glass emblazoned with dad's favourite NFL team. You can also personalise it with his name so everyone knows to step away from dad's new favourite glass.
Price: $US19.88
Strike a sentimental chord with 'The John Lennon Letters,' a collection of notes and postcards from John Lennon that will remind dad of his favourite band. Beatles fans young and old will appreciate the compilation, which features letters to strangers, friends, and family, revealing a hidden side of the private musician.
Price: $US26.99
Find the perfect balance between personal and professional with a set of monogrammed cuff links. The engraving adds a special touch without coming off as too kitschy.
Price: $US30
When he's out on the course, dad should be concentrating on his swing, not where his score card is. From tees to ball markers, this organiser holds everything he needs to make every round run smoothly.
