It’s that time of year to not forgot good ole’ dad. With Father’s Day right around the corner, what do you have planned to wow dad this year? To help make you the golden child and the special son or daughter this for your father, I’ve come up with this list of Father’s Day do’s and don’ts.



Father’s Day Don’ts

Don’t forget to call your Dad on Father’s Day, June 19th 2011. It’s never a good idea to forget to give dad a ring on the big father’s day even to wish him a good holiday, especially if you’re far away and won’t be able to spend time with Dad this father’s day.

Don’t overspend on Dad as Dad may feel bad if his child is going over board, instead get Dad a present that is your price range and won’t make him feel bad you spent too much money on him this year.

Father’s Day Do’s

Do send Dad a Free Father’s Day Greeting Card. It’s very easy nowadays to create and customise a personalised greeting card or free e-card for Dad this Father’s Day. Add a special message and you can even add your own photos of you and dad to your card to make him feel like you went the extra mile this year. Also, the best part about this Father’s Day gift is that it’s free!

Do get Dad a cool unique gift if you have the extra funds to make Dad feel good this year. Some of the most interesting father’s day gifts this year can be anywhere from apps for a techy dad to golf clubs for a sporty dad.

Want to learn more about this special day for Dad for spicing up the conversation around the dinner table, look up some funny and fun Father’s Day Facts, such as the date when Father’s day became an official holiday and how most people didn’t consider Father’s Day to be as real of a holiday as Mother’s Day.

Hope these Do’s and Don’ts help you make this Father’s Day one to remember. Set the bar high for the rest of the family this year and maybe Dad will return the favour, say, on your birthday?

